Josh Taylor is feeling good ahead of his second bout with Jack Catterall.

The former undisputed ring king will face the Englishman in Leeds on Saturday, May 25 - 27 months after their controversial clash in Glasgow where the Prestonpans puncher was awaded the bout on a split decision.

The super lightweight duo were originally set to battle it out last Saturday before the duel was postponed by four weeks after Taylor underwent eye surgery.

Englishman Catterall maintains it should have been his arm raised and not Taylor's in February 2022 and there has been bad blood ever since between the pair.

However, 33-year-old Taylor, who made in history in 2021 in becoming the first British undisputed world champion in the four-belt era, is determined to put this on-going saga to bed once and for all.

"I'm feeling good, there are no injuries so there's been no restrictions in training now," he told the Evening News. "Everything is going well. My eye feels good after the surgery.

"I'd gone to the consultation expecting to get the sign off and clear to fight for April but the surgeon said the pressure in my eyes had shot back up which can be quite dangerous. He recommended I put the fight back three or four weeks to allow the pressure to come down again.

"They [internet trolls] don't know what I'm being told - they're just not thinking straight. Your health is more important than any boxing match and I couldn't care what anybody says, that's a fact. What happen if the fight goes ahead last weekend and I end up losing my sight? All for the sake of just over half an hour? So, people can say what they want, I really don't care.