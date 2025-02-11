The Prestonpans fighter has booked a ‘nail-biting’ comeback against a new opponent - with an Edinburgh boxer on the undercard.

Josh Taylor has booked in his comeback at welterweight in Glasgow this year as he reboots his career under a new promotion.

The 34-year-old is to fight Ekow Essuman on May 17th, a year on from when the former undisputed junior-welterweight champion lost to Jack Catterall. That came after relinquishing his WBO title when his first defeat, by Teofimo Lopez. Taylor’s battle with Catterall was only his second in 28 months where injuries proved a hinderance.

It also proved a last fight under the Top Rank guidance. Taylor will come up against former British champion and current WBO European title holder Ekow Essuman, as he stars with Frank Warren’s Queensberry, his new promoters. The Scot made himself Britain’s first undisputed world champion in the four-belt era when getting the better of Jose Ramirez in 2021.

There will also be Edinburgh representation on the undercard as Lee McGregor comes up against fellow Scotsman Nathaniel Collins on the undercard. The 28-year-old is riding high with his stock rising after beating Isaac Lowe on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last December.

Taylor vs Essuman forms part of a new deal between boxing promoters Queensberry Productions and the DAZN streaming platform. Queensberry Promotions founder and chairman Frank Warren said: “We’ve assembled a bumper lineup of cracking fights to celebrate the start of our relationship with DAZN.

“I am also so much looking forward to returning to Scotland with the nation’s biggest star and our latest signing, Josh Taylor, headlining and rebooting his career at welterweight, where I believe he can again do big things, but he will be up against it with Ekow Essuman in the opposite corner.”

Michael Ridout, EVP New Business at DAZN, said the fight will have fans on the edge of seats: “This schedule of fights will showcase the best of boxing talent across weight classes. As the global home of boxing, DAZN is committed to bringing the most exciting and nail-biting fights like these to fans around the world who love the sport.

“This is only the start of DAZN’s landmark partnership with Queensberry, and we look forward to delivering more high-calibre bouts while providing an unparalleled viewing experience.”