Josh Taylor reveals he is ready to fight Jack Catterall next – but won't wait forever

The Tartan Tornado, 31, was scheduled to face mandatory challenge Jose Zepeda in the next couple of months but decided there was simply not enough time to prepare for 12 rounds so soon after getting married to childhood sweetheart Danielle Murphy less than three weeks ago.

However, super lightweight Taylor admitted giving up his WBC belt also paves the way for a rematch with Catterall following his controversial victory over the English fighter at the Hydro in February.

The Scot – and his family – were subjected to some grotesque abuse, including death threats, from boxing fans on social media after he was awarded the win by split decision.

Josh Taylor has revealed that he is ready for a re-match with Jack Catterall. Picture: Picture: Alan Rennie / SNS

But the fire has now been lit for another showdown with Catterall, who still believes he was on the end of the wrong decision.

Taylor said: "I was going to have to fight Jose Zepeda in August or September and that just isn't possible with the wedding only being a few weeks ago. There's no way I'm prepared to go into a fight not being in the best shape.