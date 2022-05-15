Josh Taylor ‘stripped’ of WBA title but East Lothian boxing champ says he ‘vacated’ belt

Josh Taylor celebrates victory in the junior welterweight bout against Jack Catterall.

The 31-year-old fighter’s most recent defence came during February against Jack Catterall, when he was awarded a controversial split points win in Glasgow.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that one judge had scored it 113-112 in favour of the Englishman with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to Taylor, who has now won all 19 of his fights.

Cattarall made his thoughts towards the judges clear and summed up his feelings by saying: “Dreams stolen.”

“You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me, I done all of this for my family my team, my town and country,” Catterall wrote in the aftermath of the bout. “My baby girl and misses, our future. Today I should of been waking up with all of the belts. 15 months out the ring, they all wrote me off.

“F***** me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, gave him a lesson. For what. Boxing shame on you.”

The WBA had ordered a mandatory fight between Taylor and the first-ranked challenger Alberto Puello of the Dominican Republic.

However, the governing body said “due to the lack of response from Taylor’s team” the decision was made to strip the East Lothian boxer of his title.

A statement from the organisation read: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) championships committee, in accordance with the organisation’s rules, has decided that the super lightweight title, which was held by the Scottish Josh Taylor, is vacant as of May 13.”

In response to the announcement, Taylor, 31, took to social media to insist he had made the decision himself.

In a post on Twitter, Taylor wrote: “FYI, I vacated it the belt I want (sic) stripped.”