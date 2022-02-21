Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall: How to watch Edinburgh boxer’s title fight in Glasgow

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall at the press conference in December. Picture: Getty

When and where is the fight?

The 12-round bout is this coming Saturday, February 26 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

What time does it start?

The pair are due to walk out to the ring around 10pm but this will depend on the undercard.

What’s at stake?

Taylor will put his quartet of super-lightweight titles on the line against the unbeaten Englishman.

How to watch?

The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The programme begins at 8pm on the Main Event channel. For those who don’t have the service, a Sky Sports Day Pass can be purchased from Now TV for £9.98.

Who is the favourite?

Taylor is the overwhelming favourite at 1/20, while Catterall is out at 15/2. (Odds from Bet365.com are correct at the time of publication)

