News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez: How to watch on TV and all you need to know

Everything you need to know about Josh Taylor’s big fight against Teofimo Lopez in New York
By Neil McGlade
Published 6th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST

Prestonpans puncher Josh Taylor will put his world title on the line this weekend when he takes on Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

How do I watch on TV?

The big fight is at Madison Square Garden, New York City, Saturday, June 10 (early hours Sunday, June 11 UK time). It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1am (UK time) on Sunday morning.

Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New YorkJosh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York
Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York
Most Popular

What belt is Taylor defending?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taylor is defending his his WBO super lightweight belt. The former undisputed 140lbs king relinquished his IBF, WBA and WBC belts towards the end of last year.

The 32-year-old Scot was the first Briton to become undisputed world champion in the modern four-belt era when he overcame Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021. The undefeated Taylor (19-0) has not fought since his controversial victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022.

Who is Teofimo Lopez?

At 25-years-old, Lopez is seven years Taylor's junior and is the former unified lightweight champion. The American has suffered defeat just once in 19 career fights, that loss coming against Sandor Martin – at Madison Square Garden – by split decision in December.

Lopez's biggest victory was in October 2020 when he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision.He comes from Brooklyn so will have a big New York City support behind him.

Keep up to date

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh Evening News boxing writer Neil McGlade will be reporting live from New York with all the pre-fight build-up from Thursday's final press conference and the official weigh-in on Friday.

Related topics:Josh TaylorNew YorkPrestonpans