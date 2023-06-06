Prestonpans puncher Josh Taylor will put his world title on the line this weekend when he takes on Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night.

How do I watch on TV?

The big fight is at Madison Square Garden, New York City, Saturday, June 10 (early hours Sunday, June 11 UK time). It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1am (UK time) on Sunday morning.

Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York

What belt is Taylor defending?

Taylor is defending his his WBO super lightweight belt. The former undisputed 140lbs king relinquished his IBF, WBA and WBC belts towards the end of last year.

The 32-year-old Scot was the first Briton to become undisputed world champion in the modern four-belt era when he overcame Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021. The undefeated Taylor (19-0) has not fought since his controversial victory over Jack Catterall in February 2022.

Who is Teofimo Lopez?

At 25-years-old, Lopez is seven years Taylor's junior and is the former unified lightweight champion. The American has suffered defeat just once in 19 career fights, that loss coming against Sandor Martin – at Madison Square Garden – by split decision in December.

Lopez's biggest victory was in October 2020 when he defeated Vasyl Lomachenko by unanimous decision.He comes from Brooklyn so will have a big New York City support behind him.

