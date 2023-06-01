Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez: “Piece of trash” talk as world champion walks out

Josh Taylor will defend his WBO super lightweight title against Teofimo Lopez in New York

Josh Taylor walked out of the latest round of interviews with WBO super-lightweight title challenger Teofimo Lopez in New York City, insisting he has had enough of listening to the 25-year-old American “waffling on”.

“I’ve heard enough of this guy,” said the world light-welterweight champion from Prestonpans, getting up from his seat to take his leave. “Hey, I’ve had enough of listening to you waffling on, a lot of shit,” Taylor said to Lopez. “I’m offski, see you June 10th, wee man.”

Lopez responded by hinting that Taylor’s actions were immature, replying: “30 years old, he’s gotta leave. He’s gotta leave, all good. Hey, but we stay.”

There is no love lost between the two fighters, who will go head-to-head at Madison Square Gardens on Saturday, June 10. Taylor had been a question about being able to turn Lopez’s supporters to back him instead, and responded by saying “I think I’ve already got his fans, to be honest.”Lopez replied by repeat his now familiar ‘takeover’ script. “Yeah, yeah” said Lopez, dismissing Taylor’s response. “I’m grateful for this opportunity. This is what we do, this is how we do it, this is why we call ourselves ‘The Takeover’. And this fight right here will solidify as the worldwide takeover.”

Teofimo is a former unified lightweight champion with 18 wins and one loss in 19 fights. WBO world super-lightweight champion Taylor has won all 19 of his fights. Speaking to Top Rank Boxing about Teofimo before he arrived in New York, Taylor said: “The guy is mentally all over the place. I think the guy is a car crash mentally.

“I think he’s completely gone. I can’t wait to do the business. I can’t wait. He’s a piece of trash. I’m looking forward to getting over there and shutting him and his dad up and giving him a good beating.

