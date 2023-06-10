The Prestonpans puncher swapped London for Liverpool last year when he severed ties with former mentor Ben Davison to team up with McNally on Merseyside.

And the Scouser, who will be in his corner tonight as Taylor defends his WBO super lightweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York tonight, reckons fervent followers of the sport should savour the Tartan Tornado while he remains active.

The 32-year-old cleaned up the division when he became undisputed champion - the first Briton to do so in the four-belt era - in Las Vegas in 2021 but has plans to conquer the welterweight ranks should he prevail in the Big Apple this weekend.

Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez clash at the weigh-in ahead of tonight's duel in New York. Picture: Shabba Shafiq/SWTSCNC.

“Teaming up with Josh, I’ve had to question what his motives are?" McNally said. “You turn professional to win a world title. Then the second step is to be financially secure.

“The man has won every belt at his weight and no longer has to worry about finances, so he could retire now and no-one could argue with that decision.

“So yeah, appreciate him now because he might win Saturday and turn round and say, ‘That’s it, I’ve had enough’.

“No disrespect to the current crop who are coming through, who is there to take his place at 140? There’s a couple of prospects but believe me, there’s no Josh Taylor coming through.

"When Josh came to Liverpool and we teamed up after some discussions, obviously I’d heard some rumours that he was a 147lbs fighter. But we went through some testing which confirmed he’s a 140lbs fighter. He could move up to 147 if he wants to. But at this weight, he’s hit every goal and every target in camp which is credit to the champion he is.