Josh Taylor's future up in the air after Ekow Essuman spoils the party

Josh Taylor suffered defeat in his debut at welterweight

Josh Taylor's quest to become a two-weight world champion has hit a major bump in the road after a unanimous defeat to Ekow Essuman.

Making his long-awaited debut at welterweight - and his first duel in 12 months - the Prestonpans puncher came racing out of the traps at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow last night to dominate the early rounds, landing some powerful shots on his 36-year-old opponent from Nottingham - the standout being a colossal right hand in the fourth that sent Essuman retreating towards the ropes.

However, the Englishman's response was immediate, landing a straight right hand unsettling the Tartan Tornado, and Essuman, a former British and Commonwealth champion, grew in confidence.

Both fighters continued to trade blows, with Taylor suffering a cut to this left eye in the seventh, although this was from a clash of heads.

Carl Frampton is a former stablemate of Josh Taylor

There was a sense around the arena this one would go down to the wire and, unfortuanately for the partizan home crowd, it was Essuman who appeared to have more left in the tank as the latter rounds unfolded.

The judges' scorecards of 116-113, 116-112 and 115-113 ensured a third straight defeat on the former undisputed super lightweight king's record following losses to Teofimo Lopez at New York's Madison Square Garden in June 2023, and Jack Catterall in May last year.

So, the big question is where does 34-year-old Taylor go from here? Former Cyclone Promotions stablemate and two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, who was ringside working for broadcaster DAZN, is urging the Scot to seriously consider his future in the sport.

"I saw glimpses of real good stuff at the start from Josh and then it just started to fade in the second half and, sadly, it looks like he's not the fighter he once was," Frampton explained. "That's what happens when you're involved in hard fights and you get older. It happened to me and it happens to us all.

"He just slowed down a bit and Ekow the engine, that's his name, he's fit and gritty and dogged and going to be there all night. He just slowed down a bit. This is what happens as you get a bit older. I know Ekow is older than Josh, but he hasn't been in the hard fights that Josh's been in and it just takes something away from you.

"It's a shame to see, a real shame to see. But again, like I've always said about Josh, he's someone who never got the credit he deserved when he should have had it. The guy should have been Sports Personality of the Year. Incredible what he done when he won undisputed and who he fought to win it and how quickly he done it in his career. But it's clear to say that he's not the fighter that he used to be."

Frampton continued: "I'm sure Josh has earned plenty of money, he's got a lovely wife, Danielle, and a good family and it's not up to me to tell anybody what they do with their life, but he's reached the pinnacle. He's done what no one even dreams they can do and become an undisputed. No one thinks about that when they turn pro. He done it in a marquee division and he should be very proud of that.

"It's a hard thing to do. I still believe Josh should have moved up even before, previous to the first Catterall fight. He stayed around, he had some big fights and then he's moved up, but it just looks to be too late."

There was also huge disappointment for the Capital's Lee McGregor after he was stopped in the fourth round of his WBC silver featherweight showdown against Bearsden's Nathaniel Collins.

The 28-year-old was dropped three times by his devastating compatriot before McGregor's corner threw in the towel to bring the contest to an end.

However, Alex Arthur Jnr, son of former world super featherweight champion Alex Snr, got his professional career off to a flyer with a comfortable points win in his light heavyweight four-round clash against Robbie Chapman.