News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
58 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Ken Buchanan funeral in Edinburgh: A look back at boxing world champion Ken Buchanan's life, in 28 pictures

Looking back at the incredible life of one of Edinburgh’s greatest ever sportsmen, Ken Buchanan

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

With the sad passing of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan, we’ve taken a look back in our archives to find the best photos taken throughout his incredible life. Ken died on April 1, 2023, aged 77, a year after it was revealed he had dementia. One of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, he was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and will always be remembered by those who saw him fight or met him.

Ken Buchanan taking on Glasgow fighter Jim Watt in a British lightweight boxing match in Glasgow in 1973. Referee is George Smith of Leith

1. Battle of Scotland

Ken Buchanan taking on Glasgow fighter Jim Watt in a British lightweight boxing match in Glasgow in 1973. Referee is George Smith of Leith Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Photo Sales
A statue to celebrate the career of one of Scotland’s most talented sportsman was unveiled at a public ceremony outside St James' Quarter last August, bringing together hundreds of Capital residents to celebrate the occasion. Ken posed for pictures after unveiling the statue.

2. Legend

A statue to celebrate the career of one of Scotland’s most talented sportsman was unveiled at a public ceremony outside St James' Quarter last August, bringing together hundreds of Capital residents to celebrate the occasion. Ken posed for pictures after unveiling the statue. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Photo Sales
16th September 1971: Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan removes his sunglasses on his arrival at London's Heathrow airport, to show his cuts and bruises after the successful defence of his world lightweight crown against Panama's Ismael Laguna in New York. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

3. Black and blue

16th September 1971: Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan removes his sunglasses on his arrival at London's Heathrow airport, to show his cuts and bruises after the successful defence of his world lightweight crown against Panama's Ismael Laguna in New York. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) Photo: Central Press

Photo Sales
Former boxer Ken Buchanan outside a sheltered housing complex where he was living in 2019.

4. Retirement

Former boxer Ken Buchanan outside a sheltered housing complex where he was living in 2019. Photo: Alistair Linford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Ken BuchananEdinburghScotland