Ken Buchanan funeral in Edinburgh: A look back at boxing world champion Ken Buchanan's life, in 28 pictures
Looking back at the incredible life of one of Edinburgh’s greatest ever sportsmen, Ken Buchanan
With the sad passing of Edinburgh boxing legend Ken Buchanan, we’ve taken a look back in our archives to find the best photos taken throughout his incredible life. Ken died on April 1, 2023, aged 77, a year after it was revealed he had dementia. One of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsmen, he was Scotland's first undisputed world champion and will always be remembered by those who saw him fight or met him.
