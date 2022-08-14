Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man of the hour was Edinburgh’s Ken Buchanan, 77, who is considered by many to be the greatest boxer to emerge from the UK, securing his place in boxing history by conquering the lightweight division in the early 1970s.

Buchanan, who retired form the sport 40 years ago this year, was led by bag pipers as he arrived at the ceremony on Little King Street shortly before midday, where he was greeted by a euphoric crowd that came to join the Edinburgh hero for his special day.

Ken Buchanan was honoured with a life size bronze statue in his home city of Edinburgh.

The bronze statue, unveiled by former Edinburgh Lord Provosts, Frank Ross and Donald Wilson, comes after six years of fundraising by the Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation, who generated more than £47,000 to get the sculpture made.

Hundreds turned out to see the sporting icon, and Edinburgh singer-songwriter Kevin Gore performed ‘Ken Buchanan, Edinburgh man’ – a song dedicated to the boxing great.

Speaking at the event, sports writer and foundation trustee, Jim Black said: “The word ‘legend’ is too often banded about these days to describe personalities unworthy of the description.

“But there can be no doubt whatsoever that the man we are honouring today is fully deserving of the accolade.

The Scottish legend stands beside his statue which was unveiled today.

“Ken is indeed a true legend and one of the finest boxers, not only Scotland has produced but Britain has produced of all time - and a truly great sporting son of this city.

“But at last he takes his rightful place in the pantheon of Edinburgh most famous and revered.

“The Capital, I feel, will also benefit from having a new landmark and visitor attraction.”

Former world champion and ex Buchanan opponent, Jim Watt, also said a few words, joking to the rapturous crowd “do you think the statue will keep still long enough for me to hit it?” – referring to their thrilling 1973 contest.

Hundreds of people attended the event to celebrate with the living legend, Ken Buchanan.

Mr Watt said: “Kenny has had a great many special nights and days in his life and he’s having another one today, what’s happening here is awesome and fully deserved.”

He added: “When you spend 15 rounds with someone trying to knock each others teeth out, you form a special bond and a mutual respect.

“Kenny and I have that for each other, but we’re also the best of pals now and I like that better!”

Speaking to the Evening News, he said: “The highest accolade you can receive is when the people in your own city want to erect a statue to commemorate your career and your accomplishments – there’s not a higher compliment and Kenny certainly deserves that.”

The Ken Buchanan MBE Foundation hope that the current location at Little King Street will act as a temporary site before the statue is relocated to a permanent home at the redeveloped Picardy Place island at the top of Leith Walk.

Former Lord Provost, Frank Ross, who previously attended several fundraising events for the project, said: “One thing I witnessed at the various events that I was honoured to be invited to was the love and adoration that the boxing community generally have for Ken Buchanan.”

He added: “It was unbelievable to see the outpourings, not just the money that was changing hands, but the real feelings people had towards Ken.”

Born in Northfield in 1945, Buchanan took up boxing at the age of eight, at Edinburgh's Sparta Club on MacDonald Road. There, he would go onto become a decorated amateur and win the ABA featherweight title in 1965.

The years that followed saw the North Edinburgh legend travel the world with his trademark tartan shorts and fighting across five continents, capturing the British and European titles before climbing to the higher echelons of the sport to claim world title honours in 1970.

Armed with an educated left jab, evasive lateral movement, complemented with tenacity and his high ring IQ, he would unify the division in 1971 by adding the WBC belt to his collection.

The former undisputed champion demonstrates he's still got the moves at 77.

That same year Buchanan would be awarded an MBE and win the British Sports Writers’ Sportsman of the Year. He was also voted fighter of the year by the American Boxing Writers’ Association in 1970 ahead of Muhammad Ali and Joe Frasier.