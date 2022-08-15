Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Vue Omin Centre on Saturday August 27, fight fans in the Capital will be able to watch as the feuding pair go head-to-head at the O2 Arena in London.

Over four years on from his first fight against Joe Weller and later fights against fellow social media superstar Logan Paul, KSI is returning to the ring in what he insists is a warm-up fight for a much-anticipated main event next year against Logan’s brother, Jake Paul.

KSI’s original opponent, Alex Wassabi, had to pull out because of an injury sustained in training camp.

The upcoming boxing match between rapper and YouTuber KSI and former pal Swarmz is to be broadcast on the big screen in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the reason for the fallout that led to ths month’s fight, KSI's manager Mams Taylor explained that the YouTube star has had an issue with Swarmz over his lack of professionalism when the pair worked together on the hit song, Houdini, in 2020.

He said: “Swarmz and JJ [Olatunji, KSI's real name] did a song together and then Swarmz decided not to show up to an event that he committed to show up to. That was disrespect No.1, and No.2 was that he showed up three hours later for something, so JJ does not like this man.

“They have a private beef that has not gone public, really, and Swarmz does not like JJ for whatever reason.

“So at the end of the day, be under no disillusion - there is no friendship here and Swarmz would eat Alex Wassabi alive for breakfast, lunch, dinner, starters, dessert, whatever, he would kill him, and bash Nate Robinson [Jake Paul's second professional opponent] in two seconds.”

Rachel Bland, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “KSI kickstarted the social media boxing phenomenon and helped build a new level to this sport that attracted a whole new fanbase.

“This spectacle deserves to be seen on the big screen and we’re delighted to be able to bring live sporting and entertainment events such as this to Vue where fans can immerse themselves in the experience in the ultimate seat, screen and sound.”