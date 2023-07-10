The Tartan Tornado lost to Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in New York last month, the Brooklyn native claiming his opponent's WBO super lightweight strap in the process.

It was 32-year-old Taylor's first bout in 16 months, his last outing in February last year when he saw off Jack Catterall by a split decision.

Gracious in defeat, Taylor admitted he was beaten by the better man in the Big Apple and indicated afterwards that would be his last contest at 140lbs.

Lee McGregor took time out to speak about Josh Taylor ahead of his own world title fight in the Capital next week.

And McGregor, who previously worked alongside Taylor with coaches Shane McGuigan and Ben Davison, is confident the former undisputed world champion will be back to winning ways in no time.

The 26-year-old said: "I was gutted for him. He's done everything at 140. Only he'll know how tough it was to make the weight. He'd had a little time off which was fully deserved, similar to myself, but he just needs to get back on the horse again, get into the gym fixing what went wrong and then making a new charge and a fresh start at 147. He's still got a lot to give and he'll prove it at a new weight. He'll get a whole new lease of life fighting at 147 and I think he'll become a world champion again."

British and European bantamweight king McGregor is now just 11 days out from fighting for his first-ever world title against Mexican Erik Robles Ayala at Meadowbank.

He added: "I've watched all the top fighters across the world do it, but for me to have that opportunity in my hometown, the doorstep of my old amateur boxing gym, it doesn't get any more special. It would mean everything to me. I always need to try and stay chilled out about it because when I sit and think about it, it's goosebumps stuff so I need to try and stay in the zone. I am quite an experienced fighter now so I don't let it get the better of me. I just need to soak it up and enjoy it when it comes."