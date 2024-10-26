Lee McGregor will fight Isaac Lowe in December.

Edinburgh's Lee McGregor insists he's ready to show the world what he's about when he steps onto the biggest stage of all on December 21 in Saudi Arabia.

All eyes will be on Riyadh four days before Christmas as the 27-year-old goes glove to glove against Morecambe's Isaac Lowe in an eagerly-anticipated domestic featherweight dust-up.

The bout is one of five on the undercard as Tyson Fury goes all out for revenge against former undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian got the better of Fury by split decision in May.

Former European and British bantamweight champion McGregor is ready to climb the ladder again following defeat to Mexican Erik Robles last July. However, the Scot secured the 14th win of his professional career only earlier this month against Deiner Polo.

"It's been bubbling for a long time this one," McGregor explained. "We were due to fight in December last year but unfortunately I got injured. We rescheduled a date for earlier this year but for whatever the reason the fight never happened. Fortunately for the both of us it's landed on this huge event, one of the biggest the world is going to see so I'm just absolutely buzzing and ready to make a statement.

"You don't know what you're getting with Isaac. We'll see - the talking stops on December 21. It's just me and him in the ring, there's no entourage, there's no Tyson - it's just me and Isaac and the best man will win and I firmly believe that will be me. I'm going to outbox him, outfight him, beat him in every way.

"Isaac has proved himself he is a good fighter. He's only lost at the top level twice, both world champions Nick Ball and Luis Alberto Lopez. I do feel I'm going to go in there and make a statement and win convincingly, however it may be. I can win this fight any way I want. People forget my amateur background, I've fought for GB, I've travelled the world - people in boxing know how good I really am. Sometimes I let my heart rule my head but on December 21 we'll get it right, we'll get the job done and in style."