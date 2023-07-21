The 26-year-old Scot sunk to the canvas in despair as the judges awarded the contest the way of his opponent, handing McGregor the first defeat of his professional career.

He was gracious in defeat, however, and congratulated Robles who will return to California later today king of the world.

McGregor's last contest in March was a routine win on points, the Scot living in hope that better days were just around the corner following a stop-start couple of years. His wish was granted after signing a multi-fight promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing last month, who set to work immediately securing a world title shot in his hometown. It was time for the 26-year-old to execute the game-plan.

Erik Robles celebrates his victory over a dejected Lee McGregor

There was no shortage of boxing royalty ringside with former undisputed king Josh Taylor and heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury keen onlookers. Former home favourite Alex Arthur and ex-Rangers, Hibs and Scotland striker Kenny Miller were also present.

The first bell sounded two minutes before 11pm and it was Robles who came flying out of the traps, pinning the home favourite to the corner 30 seconds in. It was a quick, ferocious attack from the North American with McGregor forced to endure a series of blows to the body.

"Lee, Lee, super Lee" bounced off the walls of the new Meadowbank as McGregor settled into his rhythm, finding success with the jab. But Robles is a feisty character and duly landed some timely shots.

However, the British and European champion enjoyed a productive fourth round, using the uppercut to great effect as Robles struggled to respond.

But respond he did during the next three minutes ensuring there was very little to choose from as the halfway point approached.

It was a fascinating contest as both fighters continued to exchange punches as the minutes wore on. The duel really was on a knife-edge.

McGregor found himself in deep waters in the tenth as Robles rattled off shot after shot, although the Scot showed great resistance to power through

The home favourite needed to dig deep in the penultimate round but he again found himself against the ropes as the away fighter went in for the kill.

The duo emptied the tank in an absorbing final three minutes, trying to nick any sort of advantage that might sway the judges' decision in their favour.