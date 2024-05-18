Lee McGregor is back in the ring tonight in Glasgow

Edinburgh's Lee McGregor is ready to relaunch his boxing career and start showcasing the sparkling talent that's engrained in his DNA.

The 27-year-old, who has won European and British honours at bantamweight, admits he has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of time in the ring that has limited the former Meadowbank amateur to just three fights in the last 27 months,

That's why he's more than eager to make a big statement in Glasgow tonight against Colombian Jorge Moya and return to winning ways following his first defeat as a professional to Mexican Erik Robles last July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGregor is targeting a big 2024 with plans to move up to featherweight or super featherweight later this year.

He said: "To be honest, I've just kind of been sitting in the background watching my career slip away a wee bit. But I thought I'm not going to allow this to happen. I've learned a lot since I lost the fight to Robles. Nobody is going to do the work for you. If things are not happening, you have to do it yourself.

"I was meant to be fighting Isaac Lowe but we just kept going back and forth with his management. There were another few things bubbling away but nothing materialised. I just want to fight as that wasn't a true reflection of what people saw last summer. You live and learn so I don't want to dwell on that. I just want to get back in the ring and crack on.

"I was at Willie Limond's funeral a couple of weeks ago and I saw Sam Kynoch. He said we'd try and get something to work. But because I'm still contracted to Wasserman, there were a few things that needed iron out, but I'm glad we managed to get this one sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (Moya) is a lot bigger than me so I'll be coming in at lightweight for this one. I want another fight next month and then we sit down, get a 10-week training camp and a big title fight at either featherweight or super featherweight, whichever makes most sense. I believe I beat any boxers at either of those weights in the country.