Lee McGregor soaks up advice ahead of World Youth title shot

Lee McGregor has revealed he and Cyclone stablemate Josh Taylor have been living out of each other’s pockets ahead of their respective duels at the SSE Hydro tonight.

The Edinburgh duo had been sharing a room in a London hotel due to renovations at the flat they would normally share, which is owned by promoter Barry McGuigan. However, undefeated 21-year-old McGregor (3-0), who faces Tanzanian Goodluck Mrema (22-2) for the vacant IBF World Youth bantamweight title in Glasgow, insists Taylor has been a great source of advice that, at times, he’s needed to call upon.

“We’ve been with each other every minute of the day, both when we’ve been training and when it’s been time to chill,” the four-time British and Scottish amateur champion said. “We’ve become really close and he’s a real good mate. We shared a room because we were in a hotel. But he’s great to have around as he’s always there to give out advice so he’s a great guy to look up to. What better fighter to build your career off than Josh so I’m really grateful.”

McGregor acknowledged the threat the vastly more experienced Mrema poses but believes his strong amateur pedigree will stand him in good stead.

“It’s a really big step up from the previous three guys I’ve fought since turning professional,” he said. “He’s had 24 fights with 22 wins and 12 knockouts. It’s also ten rounds and I’ve never been beyond the second round in my professional career but it shows the belief my team have in me.

“We know what I can do and people are going to see the best of me. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m only 21 so I’ve got a lot ahead of me. This is a massive fight for me and it’s not Mickey Mouse. What a belt this would be to win. I’m then looking to have the British title by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, current Celtic super middleweight champion and MTK fighter, Tommy Philbin (10-0), will be looking to kick start his 2018 with victory over Czech fighter Dominik Landgraf