Matty McHale ready to take a walk on the wild side in Commonwealth clash

Matty McHale loved his time out in Hollywood under the watchful eye of Freddie Roach

A trip to the iconic Wild Card Gym in Hollywood has got Matty McHale pumped up for tonight's Commonwealth showdown.

The Capital flyweight faces English opponent Sean Bruce at the Caledonia Gladiators Arena in East Kilbride, desperate to take home the first belt of his professional career.

The 28-year-old suffered defeat - his first in the paid ranks - last time out as Brandon Daord was crowned British champion in February, a bout McHale still maintains he won.

However, the 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist insists he's left no stone unturned ahead of his South Lanarkshire duel.

"It's been a long camp this one," McHale explained. "We've been out to LA too - I was there last year and a few years before that, but this camp was absolutely great. We got the best of the best, sparring the flyweight world champion Anthony Olascuaga so I was mixing it with these guys and thought; 'this is my level'. I went out there as an investment. It wasn't just for this fight, it's for the long run and I'm going to show it tonight.

"I expect Sean to come forward a lot. He's a lively opponent but I just think I do everything better. I think he'll give it a go for the first few rounds but I'll take over from start to finish.

"This is my time. All I'm thinking about is winning, but not just winning, winning in style. I need to make a statement here. To be honest, having lost last time out, even though I still thought I won, they must still think I'm right in the mix if they're giving me another title fight straight away. This is the sport we're in and you just need to take the good with the bad. You can't dwell on it, you've just got to get on with it because these things happen."