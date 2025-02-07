Matty McHale ready to take his seat at British boxing's top table

Matty McHale is in confident mood

"Everything he does, I do better," Matty McHale says when asked to describe this weekend's opponent Brandon Daord.

The Capital super flyweight is gearing up for the biggest night of his life when he goes glove to glove with the 27-year-old Liverpudlian for the vacant British title.

Both boxers are undefeated in their professional careers, McHale registering seven successive victories since switching from the amateurs after securing bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

McHale tops the bill at the Caledonia Arena in East Kilbride tomorrow night with the duel also broadcast live on BBC.

And the 28-year-old is super confident he has the tools to dismantle the Englishman to become King of Britain.

"I cannot wait for Saturday night," he told the Evening News. "I have been calling this one for a long time. I'm ready, all the hard work has been done so it's time to go out and, I'd say enjoy it, but do the business.

"I can't overlook Brandon - his record speaks for itself. He's won ten-in-a-row. The full focus has been on him but I believe I'm a step too far for him. He's a southpaw, slick, fast so there's a lot of things he does well. But there's a lot of things he doesn't, so everything he does well I do better. I believe in my ability so I'll take it to him.

"I've always imagined becoming British champion and used to watch, and still do, all the big domestic fights. I think it's one of the nicest belts out there. It means so much. Damn right I'll be bringing it home with me. I've worked too hard not to.

"They say good things come to those who wait and it's now my time. But I'm not waiting any longer. I've enjoyed every minute of training and have never once felt like I didn't want to be there. This is my life. Josh (Taylor) has been into the gym and helped me out and my coach Terry (McCormack) has been through it all. If Terry is happy then I am. I can't ask for any more from him. It's down to me now."

McHale is grateful to his employers Trades Training School for the support they have shown in helping him prepare for his moment in the spotlight.

He added: "My work have been unbelievable. I've not worked this year so they've allowed me to focus entirely on this fight. They understand this is the biggest night of my life and the potential rewards. It's about winning and I'm a winner.

"I couldn't care less what path I'm on. My focus is on winning that British title. Once I get this fight out the way I'll speak after about the plans moving forward. We'll then look at what's next.

"It's live on BBC and that's open to the whole world so there's no pay-per-view. I know the exposure this will bring but it's just another day at the office."