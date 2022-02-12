Lee McGregor left frustrated as Diego Ruiz bout is scored a draw

Lee McGregor and Diego Ruiz fight in the Super-Bantamweight bout at York Hall, London. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh fighter and his corner looked disgusted with the judges as he made a quick exit from the ring at London’s York Hall, after the result was announced.

Last night’s disappointment is a setback for the 25-year-old, who has made no secret of his desire to challenge for a world title at some point in 2022.

His professional record now stands at 11 victories and one draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGregor, who was boxing for the first time in six months, must now go back to the drawing board and consider his next move with his team and trainer Ben Davison.

The Scot's Argentinian opponent Ruiz, aged 27, is no slouch having suffered just four losses in 27 bouts.

However, McGregor, with a clear height advantage, looked the far busier over the course of the 10 rounds and was more accurate with his shots.

Ruiz, to his credit, threw up some punches of his own.

However, the former Meadowbank amateur always looked in control. He dictated the pace and used the jab to good effect.

McGregor would be first to admit it was not the best performance of his career by any means, but he will feel he did more than enough to secure what would have been a 12th consecutive victory.