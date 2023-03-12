Robbie Graham defeats Andrew Smart to win Scottish welterweight title
Edinburgh's Robbie Graham is the new Scottish welterweight champion after a points victory over compatriot Andrew Smart in Aberdeen.
The 28-year-old landed the better shots over the course of ten rounds, dropping his opponent to the canvas early on in the bout the highlight.
The victory was just Graham's fifth fight as a professional.
"My first reaction was to go over and see Andy because I know difficult it would have been if I'd lost," Graham said. "Five fights in to my pro career and to be Scottish champion is a great feeling - I don't think it's sunk in. This is just the beginning. I've proved I can box and fight when I need to. It's a brilliant victory. He did catch me with a few good body shots but I gritted my teeth and dug deep.
"I've had so many nice messages with one saying how much I inspire this person to never give up and that's just brilliant to read.
"I'll take this week off but then I'll be right back at it. I'd like to defend my title probably next but there could now be other opportunities out there for me. I would up for a rematch but I would want it in Edinburgh, on my home soil. I've earned that right.
"It's hard work and determination that has got me here - anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I'll be back to my work on Tuesday morning and, as they sponsor me, they'll be really happy."