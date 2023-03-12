The 28-year-old landed the better shots over the course of ten rounds, dropping his opponent to the canvas early on in the bout the highlight.

The victory was just Graham's fifth fight as a professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first reaction was to go over and see Andy because I know difficult it would have been if I'd lost," Graham said. "Five fights in to my pro career and to be Scottish champion is a great feeling - I don't think it's sunk in. This is just the beginning. I've proved I can box and fight when I need to. It's a brilliant victory. He did catch me with a few good body shots but I gritted my teeth and dug deep.

Robbie Graham with head coach Paul barbour, coach Kasia Matejko and cornerman Ryan Barbour.

"I've had so many nice messages with one saying how much I inspire this person to never give up and that's just brilliant to read.

"I'll take this week off but then I'll be right back at it. I'd like to defend my title probably next but there could now be other opportunities out there for me. I would up for a rematch but I would want it in Edinburgh, on my home soil. I've earned that right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad