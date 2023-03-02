Ross, whose club operate between various Edinburgh venues under the stewardship of coaches Junior Burton and Michael Wood, took a 4-1 split decision win over Clovenstones’ Hayden Fisher.

A club spokesman said: “Lachlan went into this bout with nothing to lose giving away massive experience. As the rounds went on Lachlan was beating his opponent to the jab and working in and out of range having a few close exchanges inside.

“His fitness and strength showed in the fight – unbeaten novice, intermediate, Eastern District and now elite junior champion!”

Lachlan Ross is pictured centre with coaches Michael Wood, left, and Junior Burton who recently raised £1860 for club funds by completing three ultra marathons in three days.

Last year Ross was tipped for top honours by coach Burton who told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Lachlan is now a two time schoolboy champion who could go places.”

Meanwhile, the Golden Gloves Championships are the result of some rebranding by Boxing Scotland. Development championships only permit boxers to face opponents with similar bouts and experience.

The Golden Gloves has no restrictions on the prior number of bouts that boxers must have had. However, boxers must be able to compete against opponents of all experience levels. All winners are gifted a pair of Golden Boxing Scotland Gloves as a symbol of excellence for being Scottish champion in their age and weight category in addition to receiving a winners’ medal.