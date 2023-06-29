The heavyweight champion was seen in Edinburgh’s busy shopping area, Princes Street, on Wednesday, June 28. Fury even stopped for a chat with tour-bus ticket sellers. Edinburgh Bus Tours shared a picture of the smiling boxer posing with staff, and said: “You never know who our ticket sellers will bump into while out about in the city centre... Thank you Tyson Fury for the blether!” Another local spotted Fury getting ice cream in the city. They took to social media to share the unlikely encounter, writing: “Just seen Tyson Fury come out of Lucas Ice Cream in Morningside, weird Wednesday like.”