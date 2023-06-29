News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes

Tyson Fury Edinburgh: Edinburgh Bus Tours staff meet heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in Princes Street

The famous boxer stopped for a chat with Edinburgh tour bus staff
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

Tyson Fury was spotted out and about in the Capital by locals.

The heavyweight champion was seen in Edinburgh’s busy shopping area, Princes Street, on Wednesday, June 28. Fury even stopped for a chat with tour-bus ticket sellers. Edinburgh Bus Tours shared a picture of the smiling boxer posing with staff, and said: “You never know who our ticket sellers will bump into while out about in the city centre... Thank you Tyson Fury for the blether!” Another local spotted Fury getting ice cream in the city. They took to social media to share the unlikely encounter, writing: “Just seen Tyson Fury come out of Lucas Ice Cream in Morningside, weird Wednesday like.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boxing legend recently teased fans about his next fight, writing on Instagram: “The @wbcboxing Heavyweight king. Can’t wait till my next fight. Can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve got coming for you guys it’s show stopping.”

Tyson Fury met staff from Edinburgh Bus Tours on Princes Street. (Photo credit: Edinburgh Bus Tours)Tyson Fury met staff from Edinburgh Bus Tours on Princes Street. (Photo credit: Edinburgh Bus Tours)
Tyson Fury met staff from Edinburgh Bus Tours on Princes Street. (Photo credit: Edinburgh Bus Tours)
Related topics:Tyson FuryEdinburghInstagramMorningside