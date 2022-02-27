Taylor v Catterall: What the experts said about controversial split decision

Ben Shalom, fight promoter, founder and chief executive of Boxxer

“I’m embarrassed, I’m promoting this event. I love this sport and we try to keep our integrity, but tonight is really difficult. That’s heart-breaking for Jack.”

Jamie Moore, Jack Catterall’s trainer

“It's difficult to put into words how we feel. You're talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment.

“He waited three years for that opportunity. He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity.

“He beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends. My son will think: 'why should I get into boxing.

“It was snatched away. It's disgusting. He is absolutely heartbroken.”

Alex Arthur, former world super featherweight champion from Edinburgh

“I’m the proudest Scotsman in history but Jack Catterall was just robbed of a world title there in Scotland. Can’t believe I’m saying that but it have to be honest.”

Johnny Nelson, former world cruiserweight champion and Sky Boxing pundit

Jack Catterall celebrates what he thinks is a victory at the end of the fight

"I am so surprised. I gave Josh Taylor four rounds. That was it. I can't believe it and I feel so sorry for Jack Catterall. It's decisions like this which turn casual fans off. Josh Taylor did not win that fight. The result stinks. Jack Catterall had it eight rounds to four."

Adam Smith, head of boxing at Sky Sports

“I’m absolutely stunned by it. I thought it was Jack Catterall’s night. I haven’t met anybody that thinks that was even close. I don’t understand it. I’m not taking anything away from Josh’s effort. He’s a great champion, but it wasn’t his night. I’m stunned and I’m bit angry”

Natasha Jonas, WBO female junior-middleweight champion

“I love and respect Josh but it wasn't his night."

Ben Davison, Josh Taylor’s trainer

“I said the home advantage could be an advantage and disadvantage at different points in the fight. And I think that’s what we saw.”

Irvine Welsh, novelist