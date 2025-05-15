Braids ready for 125th Dispatch Trophy as greenkeepers do 'unbelievable' job

Gary Rodger and his team work wonders following recent damage to greens by e-bikes

Greenkeepers at the Braids have worked wonders to get the Capital course ready for the 125th Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy after mindless idiots on e-bikes wreaked havoc just over a fortnight ago.

Head greenkeeper Gary Rodger and his team were left devastated after more than a dozen people on e-bikes were caught on video riding roughshod over the Edinburgh Leisure-run course in the build up to the milestone edition of the historic team tournament.

In two separate incidents in the space of a few days, a number of greens were left badly damaged by tyre marks, leaving Rodger and his staff in a race against time to get the course playable for an event that was first held in 1890.

Greenkeepers have ‘plugged’ the damage to the greens at the Braids caused by e-bikes | Contributed

But, while scars may still be visible and will be for some time, it’s mission accomplished, with the tournament, which has been won for the last two years by Duddingston and now bidding to become the first team for nearly 20 years to do the hat-trick, starting as planned on Saturday.

“Every bit of the markings were deep and some were really deep,” said Rodger, who was sitting at home when he was sent a video taken by someone out playing on the course at the time of the worst of the damage being caused.

“With some of the more superficial ones, we spiked up the turf and got some seed in there nice and early and we got some wetting agent on it and soaked it and those parts came back pretty quickly, which was great.

“The one good thing about the drought at the moment is that there’s a bit of heat there as well and that’s helped us out with the recovery process, which has been fortunate.”

The ninth green was one of those worst hit by the e-bikes just over a fortnight ago | Contributed

Over the past fortnight, Rodger has worked in tandem with Hugh Dawson and Scott Higgins in repairing the damage and, in a personal show of appreciation for their efforts, the boss arranged a game for them all at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart last weekend.

“Honestly, the boys have been unbelievable,” added Rodger. “With the deeper marks, we’ve had to spend a lot of time plugging. We use the hole-changer and we take half the depths of what you would set a hole and we plug out in a row all the deep bits.

“We’ve had to go to the back of the eighth green, where not many people end up, to get those plugs but you have to put them back one by one and make sure they are all perfectly level, so it is a real time-consuming process.

“There’s no manual for something like this. Fortunately, we have seen things like this before elsewhere and plugging it out is the best way to do it because you are pulling out a plug that has loads of moisture in it and the surface is nice and clean as well.

“I think, all in all, we ended up losing about two days of man hours on it. That’s two days when we are short staff and could really have been doing with spending it somewhere else.”

Turf at the back of the eighth green has been used by the greenkeepers to repair the damage | Contributed

Rodger, who played in the event himself around 20 years ago for BIGGA (British International Golf Greenkeepers’ Association), prepared the course for a Dispatch Trophy for the first time last year. It was hailed by all the competitors for being in fantastic shape before heavy rain caused bad flooding, leading to the final stages of the event having to be completed later in the year.

“It’s been a tough year,” admitted Rodger, who worked at Muirfield earlier in his career. “I was hoping after the problems we had last year with the weather that we would have what you would class as a normal start to the season, but it’s been pretty much straight into dry and cold conditions and that brings its own challenges.

“We’ve also had some staff issues with a couple of guys being off sick for the long term, so it’s been a bit of a battle for us as we’ve been down to three or four of us for the last five weeks or so. Then you get something like this happen and you are thinking ‘just give us a break’.

“But, as a greenkeeping team, this is it for us. We really do get a kick out of setting the course up for the Dispatch. Everything is geared up for the Dispatch - we love it!”

The green at the 12th was also badly damaged by the mindless idiots | Contributed2

As, of course, do the competitors and, though just 32 teams are taking part in the milestone edition, another exciting week lies in store high above the Capital.

“We still have 128 players competing,” observed Silverknowes star Keith Reilly. “It’s one of the best golfing weeks of the year and everyone always looks forward to it. The Braids is a great match-play course where anything can happen - and normally does!”

Allyn Dick has won no less than seven gold medals - the latest two with Duddingston - and is now bidding to complete his second hat-trick after already achieving the feat with Carrickvale from 2007-09.

“I don't think there is a better place to be in the sunshine than the Braids, absolutely my favourite course as there is just something magical about the place,” she said. “Dispatch week just makes it so much better. For those of us who have played there for years to the first-timers, it's special.

“With the weather forecast, we will hopefully see a hard and fast Braids, meaning lots of unpredictable bounces and lies but, for me, that's the joy the course gives you as no two shots are the same.”

Helping mark the milestone event, Braids Hills Golf Centre and North Berwick-based Golf Finance have both provided financial support while Alexander Kirkwood & Son have presented a one-off quaich for the winners.

Gary Rodger, the head greenkeeper at the Braids, treated his staff to a game at Cabot Highlands Castle Stuart last weekend as a personal ‘thank-you’ for their work over the past fortnight in particular but earlier in the year as well | Contributed

“This year will be 50 years since I first played in the Dispatch, missing one because of a broken ankle and the other last year because of a prostatectomy,” said John Archibald, one of the event’s stalwarts and set to represent Heriot’s Quad this year.

“Even though the numbers are very disappointing this year, it’s still a great tournament to be involved in and definitely the best amateur team tournament. It still has an atmosphere on that first tee, even though you don’t get all the heckling from the old Edinburgh Thistle balcony any more.

“I was seriously disappointed when I saw the reports of the e-bike damage on some of the greens - but that wilful damage will not deter from the spectacle of the event.”

It certainly won’t and, after being part of the team that has worked hard to get the course ready, the aforementioned Higgins will be among those teeing up on Saturday morning.

“Scott is actually competing in the Dispatch for the first time,” revealed Rodger of his staff member. “He’s playing for Musselburgh Old Course - and he is buzzing for it!”

First-round draw

8.00am Donuts@The 9th (Newbattle) v Caermount

8.15am Buckstone v Kilgour Wealth Management

8.45am Bank of Scotland v Hailes

9.00am Edinburgh Western v Prestonfield

9.15am Lochend v Heriot’s Quad

9.30am Carrickvale v Heriot’s

9.45am BBT v Stewart’s/Melville

10.00am Turnhouse v Stephen Gallacher Foundation

10.15am Colinton Mains v Silverknowes B

10.30am Harrison B v Edinburgh Academical

10.45am Bruntsfield Allied v Harrison

11.00am Silverknowes v Musselburgh Old Course

11.15am Braids United v Edinburgh Thistle

11.30am Dalmahoy v Murrayfield

11.45am Duddingston v Hailes B

Noon Kilgour Property Management v Swanston