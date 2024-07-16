Capital home for Scotland's hockey squads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Edinburgh playing fields at Peffermill is the site chosen for a new Centre of Excellence for Scottish Hockey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's men's and women's national teams will relocate their permanent training base from Glasgow's National Hockey Centre to the Peffermill Playing Fields.

And they will also use facilities, said to be "world-class", in the nearby Pleasance Sports Complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership includes a significant investment by the university having recently appointed SPORTEX (with Polytan) to lay a new state-of-the-art artificial turf pitch on Hockey Pitch 2 at the complex near Cameron Toll.

Scotland women training at Peffermill recently

This enhancement is said to underscore the university’s commitment to supporting elite hockey performance and fostering athletic excellence.

Mark Munro, director of sport and active health at the university, said the university continues to focus on hockey as one of their priority sports.

It also has a long tradition of student-athlete players progressing to both Scottish and British teams including Borders-born Sarah Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is in the Great Britain squad for the olympic Games in Paris later this month having previously won a bronze medal in the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Chris Duncan, Scotland's women's head coach, said: "The university's world-class facilities, desire for continuous development, and exceptional level of client service are a brilliant asset to us as we look to achieve our ambitions in the years ahead.

"We look forward to having Peffermill and The University of Edinburgh as a base for our performance programmes."