Capital result as Edinburgh teams set to contest Scottish Cup hockey final

Grange came from 2-0 down with a treble-whammy in the final quarter to edge cup holders Western Wildcats 3-2 at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre in the second semi-final while Watsonians were also 1-0 behind to Kelburne but then hit six straight goals.

Fraser Moran scored early for Western after a solo run and near half-time Hamish Galt finished low for 2-0.

Grange, the current men's Premiership leaders, left their comeback late. Indeed, it was not until the final quarter that they opened their account, Joe Waterston providing the lifeline.

Waterston was on the mark again soon after to level and with three minutes remaining Aidan McQuade sent a drag flick into the net.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, a rebound was converted by Kelburne player Michael Nicol and it was not until mid-way through the second quarter that Daniel Cain levelled for the Edinburgh club.