Capital winter sea fishing league is back on

The Edinburgh Winter and New Year sea fishing leagues have gone from strength to strength.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Campbell dipped his toe in the water three years ago and he is glad he did.

They are now popular events on the sea fishing calendar and Portobello Beach, Seafield, Newhaven (East and West) and Joppa are the venues for the up-coming winter league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It starts in October and the matches are pre-book only. Sponsors are Edinburgh Angling Centre/Fishing Meagastore and tackle firm, Cox & Rawle and all registration is between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Anglers during last year's competition

Fishing at all venues is from 7pm to 10pm and the first match is at Portobello Beach on October 24. Registration is at the Bridge Street car park EH15 1TG.

It is Seafield for Match 2 on October 31 with registration at Marine Esplanade EH6 7DP with Match 3 at Newhaven (East) on November 14. Registration is at Western Harbour View EH6 6PG with the next event at Portobello Promenade on November 28. Registration is at Fillyside Road EH15 1TB.

Newhaven West is the venue for Match 5 on December 12 with registration at Western Harbour Breakwater EH6 6PA with the final match at Joppa on December 19. Registration here is at the Bridge Street car park EH15 1TG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vouchers to the value of £100, £60 and £40 are on offer to the winners along with Cox & Rawle vouchers of £50, £30 and £20.

Portobello Beach at dusk during one leg last winter

The best five scores from the six matches count towards the total. Entry to each event is £10 with a 100 per cent pay out on the night.

Falkirk-based Campbell, retail manager of the Edinburgh Angling Centre, confirmed that all the matches will be registered with the Angling Trust Sea League.

He said: “I am really looking forward to seeing all the usual suspects and, hopefully, one or two newcomers, and we are particularly keen to attract young people into the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are entering for the first time, feel free to get in touch if you need any more information.”

Ian Campbell at work on one of his rigs for the up-coming sea fishing league

The minimum measure for a fish is 15mm and anglers can use a maximum of three hooks with lugworm and mackerel the favoured baits.

Meanwhile, the Clyde and Western Region open shore sweepstake and the junior open shore championships are on August 24 at Greenock Esplanade with registration between 8.30am and 10.30am at the Royal West of Scotland Amateur Boat Club, Greenock PA16 7SE.

Fishing is from 11am to 4pm and this is a pegged, catch measure and release to 18cm match. Pre-booking only to Billy Buckley on 07732 741285 and Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) rules apply with a three hook maximum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is £15 and juniors are free with a participating adult and this match is also Angling Trust Sea League registered.

Elsewhere, Scottish international David Neil, well-known as a bait supplier, won five-hour the SFSA Erskine Open with 17 fish with Chris Horn (Kirkcaldy) second with 14 fish and Mike Kyle (Easthouses) third. Isaac Muir was fourth.

Ian Campbell had the longest fish, a 31cm flounder, and the junior winner was Frankie Hamilton with six fish.

On to coarse angling, and 16 members fished Match 7 in the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling League’s summer series which also saw matches in the Knockout Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Lawrie progressed to the semi-final at the expense of Edinburgh-based Geoff Lowe. Lawrie faces Darrin Ferguson on September 6 to decide who meets Stewart Ritchie in the final on September 21. Ritchie beat Andy Paterson to move into the final.

Bruce Lawrie won match with 70lb and he found the far bank full of fish. He admitted: “I should have caught more.”

Ritchie was second overall with 24lb 15oz with East Lothian-based, Simon Clynshaw, third win 21lb 11oz. He fished hard pellet for a decent weight of carp on a difficult day.

John Perella was third in section B despite his pole folding in the wind, with his No 3 and No 4 sections smashing. He continued fishing short, catching a few carp, however, if he had been able to present far side, he would have accumulated a good weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next league match is on August 23 and Ferguson leads the chase for the title with John Perella second and Mark Gleave third, but all that can change with anglers dropping their worst matches and start counting their best six results.

Fly fishing now and sadly the first trolley was deposited in The Almond at Livingston less than 24-hours after the recent volunteer clean-up. Gutted Fraser Thomson, the clean-up organiser, said: “I am angry.”

Elsewhere, the final of the Fastmail Pairs is at Llyn Clywedog Trout Fishery this weekend with 36 pairs in the field. The winners receive £1,500, second £1,000, third £700 and fourth £500 with the best fish earning the lucky angler £200.

Fishing is from 10am to 5pm and Nicola and Ross Carnegie, who qualified at Glencorse, are in the field. They come from Fife. Kyle Courtney and Kev Andrews, who have represented Scotland in the Stillwater Bank Home Internationals, are also scheduled to fish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around local waters now and Lewis O’Neill had a good day at Drumtasssie near Blackridge with five netted and six dropped on black beetle and FAB.

John Kearney had eight fish, best 6lb, on snakes and Jerry King hooked into six fish at Bowden Springs near Linlithgow with a best of 6lb on egg while Phil Caldwell reports that he had four at Morton Fishings all on daddy and he missed several takes, losing what he called “two heavyweights”.

Loganlea near Flotterstone host their young fishers day on Sunday, August 17, targeted at those aged between ten and 16. Cost is £15 per child and instruction will be given.