Coach Smith praises Watsonians squad after Premiership win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Keith Smith, Watsonians women's head coach, praised his squad then urged them to claim more silverware as the business end of the season hots up.

Emily Dark netted a double as Watsonians claimed a victory over Western Wildcats despite being pegged back to 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Edinburgh combine secured an early lead but the Auchenhowie squad netted only for Watsonians to secure their second within two minutes and take control of the game.

Watsonians squad celebrate their title win

Smith, their coach, said his team did what they had to do to earn a 3-1 victory and he declared: "There is more on the horizon."

The playcaller eyes victory in the Scottish Cup and also the play-offs and the league triumph was, he said, reward for a lot of hard work by the dedicated squad over a long winter.

Watsonians have also had the distraction in the second-half of the season of competing in European indoor and outdoor competitions but Smith said: "We do dominated the game (against Western).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we could have been more clinical but we always felt confident we would win and winning three titles in a row is memorale."

He added: "Our squad handles pressure pretty well and scoring within two minutes of Western was a really good response.

"Now we have a cup semi-final and the play-offs ahead of us so the work does not stop here, but the attitude of the squad is first class and they have been rewarded with another title."

For the record, Dark opened the scoring from a penalty corner but Emma McDairmid levelled before Mairi Drummond fired home low into the bottom left-hand corner while lying on the ground for 2-1.