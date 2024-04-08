Coach Smith praises Watsonians squad after Premiership win
Keith Smith, Watsonians women's head coach, praised his squad then urged them to claim more silverware as the business end of the season hots up.
Emily Dark netted a double as Watsonians claimed a victory over Western Wildcats despite being pegged back to 1-1.
The Edinburgh combine secured an early lead but the Auchenhowie squad netted only for Watsonians to secure their second within two minutes and take control of the game.
Smith, their coach, said his team did what they had to do to earn a 3-1 victory and he declared: "There is more on the horizon."
The playcaller eyes victory in the Scottish Cup and also the play-offs and the league triumph was, he said, reward for a lot of hard work by the dedicated squad over a long winter.
Watsonians have also had the distraction in the second-half of the season of competing in European indoor and outdoor competitions but Smith said: "We do dominated the game (against Western).
"Yes, we could have been more clinical but we always felt confident we would win and winning three titles in a row is memorale."
He added: "Our squad handles pressure pretty well and scoring within two minutes of Western was a really good response.
"Now we have a cup semi-final and the play-offs ahead of us so the work does not stop here, but the attitude of the squad is first class and they have been rewarded with another title."
For the record, Dark opened the scoring from a penalty corner but Emma McDairmid levelled before Mairi Drummond fired home low into the bottom left-hand corner while lying on the ground for 2-1.
Dark then completed the scoring with a thunderous penalty corner strike high into the net giving the Western goalkeeper no chance.