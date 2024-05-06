Coach Smith steers Watsonians women to second straight domestic treble

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Jamieson, Genevieve Hussell, Katherine Holdgate and skipper Bethan Mann netted in the victory which secured a club double after their men's team edged Capital rivals Grange 3-2 in their final on Saturday.

Watsonians put Western under pressure early and Emily Dark tested their goalkeeper Jayne McLaughlin, but it was not all one-way traffic and Fran Lonergan fired a shot just wide of the left post.

In the second quarter Watsonians edged possession but Wildcats contained them well and it required a triple save to keep Watsonians out as half-time approached.

Keith Smith (in glasses) in the dugout as Watsonians play Western in the Premiership

Dark was denied low to the left by McLaughlin as the scoreline stayed blank but the opening goal eventually arrived for treble-chasing Watsonians.

Jamieson clinically finished into the top corner from a long corner and an early goal in the final quarter by Hussell moved the Edinburgh side further ahead.

Western gambled with withdrawing their goalkeeper but were caught on a counter attack and a desperate attempt by Keara Dunford resulted in a penalty stroke. Holdgate dispatched the ball into the top left corner for 3-0 and, moments later, it was 4-0 when Mann pounced on a rebound.

Meanwhile, The University of Edinburgh 1s defeated The University of Edinburgh 2s 8-0 to win the Women’s Scottish Plate and The University of Edinburgh's 4s defeated defending champions Shetland 1-0 to lift the women’s District Cup.

Merlins Gordonians 2s beat Glasgow University 4s 3-1 in a shootout after the sides were locked at 1-1 draw at full time in the District Plate Final.

Only 24-hours earlier, Watsonians men's captain Tom Swarbrick held the Scottish Cup aloft to signal wild celebrations for the underdogs at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre.

They turned the form book upside down to edge newly-crowned Premiership champions Grange 3-2 with a goal inside the final two minutes.

Watsonians, beaten on three previous occasions by their Capital rivals this season, opened the scoring in the second quarter of the game through Fraser Sands who guided a pass from Owen Hunter into the bottom corner, but Grange levelled minutes later via a penalty corner from Robbie Croll and the scoreline stayed that way at half-time.

Grange then took the lead half way through the third quarter, Dylan Bean netting a drag flick, but two goals in the final session, one from Dan Coultas, who fired the ball low into the backboard to level and another from Nathan Liggett, who forced the ball home from close range, secured the silverware.

Watsonians finished fourth in the Premiership table with 20 points, 23 points adrift of Grange. In fact, Watsonians only won six games out of 16 in the league while Grange won 14 and lost only once.

The defeat is a major blow for Grange who only weeks ago eyed a glory treble but also lost to Western Wildcats in the play-off final but Martin Shepherdson, their team manager, said: "Credit to Watsonians for their resolve and determination but we know we can come back stronger next season."

