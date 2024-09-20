Colin McEwan Memorial match now has Penn points boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bass Rock Shore Angling League officials confirm all the pegs have been snapped-up for the Colin McEwan Memorial Match in East Lothian on Sunday, October 6.

The 60 pegs at Ravensheugh Beach near Tyninghame have been booked by anglers from as far afield as Newcastle, Ayr and the East of Scotland and this will be one of the biggest beach fishing matches this year. There will be a 100 per cent pay-out.

Barry McEwan, Colin’s brother, has pledged a £250 prize for the biggest fish and high water is at 11am.

The match starts at 9am and finishes at 1pm so anglers will have two hours each side of the tide. Entry is £15 with registration from 7am to 8am and it is pre-booking only.

Barry McEwan (second left) with other members of the Bass Rock Shore club at Prestonpans

James Ogilvie, one of the organisers, said that they hope to make this an annual match and he has been encouraged by the uptake.

The match has now been registered for Penn points which is a big attraction to those who wish to make the end-of-season Penn Final.

Ogilvie from Haddington now hopes for decent weather on the day and said: “The last time we held a match at this location was pre-COVID and anglers had an 8ft swell and driving rain to deal with.

“Over 50 still turned out and there has been a great response to this event and we thank everybody for their interest. We also thank farmer Robert Dale for granting his permission to hold this event.”

Meanwhile, Chris Empson successfully defended the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s summer series title, but only just, the Dunbar angler holding off a challenge from Barry McEwan who won the final leg at Prestonpans Lagoons with two fish for 39cm.

Empson did not return a card despite catching regularly during the last leg, however, his fish were undersized and a rockling helped tip the balance for McEwan from Port Seton as he closed the gap at the top to just six points over ten legs.

That’s despite him arriving after the official start time as the self-employed carpet fitter from Port Seton was working in Edinburgh.

McEwan, a Scotland international, finished with 62 points with Empson, who has also represented Scotland, on 68 points.

Beneath them were third-placed Jamie McHale from Gifford on 44 points, Neil Anderson (North Berwick) on 36 points and Graham Meadows from (St Boswells) on 29.

The rest of the top placings were: 6, Keith Forbes (Musselburgh) 14 points, 7 equal, James Ogilvie (Haddingston) and James Clark (unknown) on ten points, 9, Alan Brown (West Barns), 10, Stuart Fairbairn (Haddington) four points, 11, William Stafford (Edinburgh).

Other legs were at Belhaven Beach, Dunbar, Seacliffe Beach and Cockenzie Walkway and Empson also won the winter league with 48 points with McEwan second again, 16 points adrift.

The new winter league is scheduled to start in October and James Ogilvie, the secretary, said that he was currently working out tide times and venues.

Elsewhere, there is a nail-biting finish to the summer league for members of the Edinburgh and Lothians Corse Angling Club on Saturday at Orchill near Auchterarder.

Bruce Lawrie currently leads the race with 29 points, half a point ahead of defending champion, Darrin Ferguson who needs a section win to take the title, with three men in joint third, Geoff Lowe (Edinburgh), the early season leader, Simon Clynshaw (East Lothian) and Jimmy Jones (Glasgow).

The day also boasts the mystery pairs competition when anglers do not know who their partner is until after the end of the match and the final of the Knockout Cup.

Organisers are keen to see a full house of members on the day.

Scotland’s ladies fly fishing team have stepped-up their fund-raising efforts ahead of next year’s Home Internationals in Ireland.

The move follows the national championship event at the Lake of Menteith when Morag Wallace from Leslie near Glenrothes was crowned Scotland’s new ladies fly fishing champion having beaten a quality field to clinch a first title win.

The Fife-based angler hooked into seven fish on a difficult day to total 339cms, well ahead of Jane Wright (Helensburgh) with five fish for 246cm, and Morag claims the title for the first time.

She said: “It’s been a long time coming.”

Kirsty Murray was third after hooking into five fish for 243cm and she said: “I’m buzzing, but it was difficult fishing. The fish were there but they proved difficult to catch.”

Dunfermline-based Kirsty used two buzzer patterns under a dry fly or smoker in overcast conditions with the light breeze to tempt her fish and she and her boat partner, Edinburgh-based, Dione Roberts, who finished fourth, had their best results near the area called the Road Shore.

Helen Philp from Milnathort, in Perth and Kinross, the defending champion, was sixth with three fish for 148cm and Forfar-based Kathleeen Shepherd and Wallace both had fish of 56cm and they were the longest caught on the day.

A total of 44 trout were hooked by the 13 entrants and Scotland’s team for next year’s Home International in Ireland from May 19 to 23 will be selected from the anglers who fished but Edinburgh-based Sam Hayhurst, who fished well in this year’s event, is likely to be included given her performance this summer in the Home International in Wales when Scotland finished fourth.

They totalled 2,864 points at Llyn Brenig, catching 65 fish, with Ireland third with 70 fish for 3,095 points, hosts Wales were runners-up with 73 fish and 3,197 points and England won with 85 fish for 3,710 points.

Kirsty added: “Travelling to Ireland is a big expense for the team and we will start fund-raising soon. The lake in Ireland, we understand, is big, something like the Lake of Menteith, and we will travel out there a few days before to get a feel for the place.

“The squad are determined to develop the team as we firmly believe we can do so much better than we did this year.”

She said: “We desperately need a team sponsor. I believe this will be a great opportunity for someone to advertise their business and we will make you extremely proud to be part of our journey.”

They are holding a fund-raiser at pottishaw Fly Fishery near Whitburn on October 29 and entry is £30 which includes soup and home baking and the fishing. Spaces are filling fast.

RESULTS: 1, Morag Wallace (Leslie, Fife), seven fish, 339cm; 2, Jane Wright (Helensburgh), five fish, 246cm; 3, Kirsty Murray (Dunfermline), five fish, 243cm; 4, Dione Roberts (Edinburgh), four fish, 210cm; 5, Kathleen Shepherd (Forfar), four fish, 208cm; 6, Helen Philp (Milnathort, Perth and Kinross), three fish, 148cm; 7, Lana Taylor (Edinburgh), three fish, 141cm; 8, Sheila Mannion (Dunkeld), two fish, 107cm; 9, Liz McLellan (Armadale), two fish, 103cm; 10, Deirdre Dunbar (Hampshire), two fish, 88cm; 11, Liz Stringer, one fish, 54cm; 12, Joy Penrose Stupart (Helensburgh), no return; 13, Claire McGowan, no return.