Community-driven Capital course picks up Scottish Golf Club of Year Award

Prestonfield pip Newton Mearns and Castle Douglas in battle for coveted crown

An Edinburgh golf club is basking in the glory of picking up the 2025 Scottish Golf Club of the Year Award after being transformed from a loss-making position five years ago into a vibrant and thriving facility.

Prestonfield, which markets itself as ‘Golf in the heart of the city of Edinburgh’, pipped Mearns Castle and Castle Douglas for the coveted crown, which was handed out at a glitzy Glasgow gathering on Friday night.

The award, sponsored by Pin Vision, went to Prestonfield on the strength of a judging panel being impressed by not only the strength of the business but also the sense of community that is felt through all aspects of club life.

From that loss-making position, the club is now in the black with over 630 playing members, including junior and female membership on the rise, and around 100 people enjoying social membership.

“Prestonfield isn’t just a golf club; it’s a community of golf lovers with a shared passion for promoting the game and inclusive participation,” said club captain Lynn Abernethy, who picked up the prize but was accompanied in doing so by other members of the team behind its sweet success.

“Our vision is to provide an exceptional golfing experience that is enjoyable and accessible for players of all levels. At the same time, we see ourselves as an integral part of the local community, always striving to be inclusive, welcoming, and forward-thinking.”

Prestonfield has recently prioritised initiatives to promote inclusivity in golf, ensuring that the sport is accessible to everyone, regardless of background, age, or ability.

“We are particularly proud of our efforts to make golf more accessible for women and junior players,” added Lynn. “Golf should be for everyone, and we’re working hard to ensure that inclusivity is at the core of what we do.”

Like lots of other clubs around the country, Prestonfield is working hard to promote environmental conservation and sustainability at a venue that sits in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat.

“We feel that our golf course plays a vital role preserving our natural environment as it provides a stable habitat for the local wildlife and biodiversity,” said head greenkeeper Shaun Cunningham.

“It is the greenkeeping team’s duty to work with nature to maintain, conserve and enhance an environment that will promote biodiversity on the course.

“With this in mind we have created a more natural setting for golf by increasing areas of unmown grass, providing habitat via bird boxes, bee homes and bug hotels, along with greatly reducing chemical applications. All of which were delivered without effecting golfers experiences.

“All the good initiatives we have introduced have resulted in us being chosen as a rehoming site for the Scottish SPCA. The natural areas we have on the course are a perfect site to release rehabilitated mammals and birds back into the wild. Our first rehoming were four hedgehogs who made themselves at home very quickly.”