Corcoran looks forward to Celtic Cup after finishing third in national

Edinburgh angler Dave Corcoran finished third in the Scottish National Championship run by the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) at Strathclyde Country Park and claimed the event was a good trial run for the Celtic Cup at the same venue in October.

The Scotland international weighed in 2kg 235gr to finish behind Peter Dick on 2kg 350gr and surprise winner Brian Alderdice who totalled 2kg 950gr.

Corcoran said fishing proved difficult on the day. He started with a whip, switched to his pole and eventually plumped for his waggler rod, fishing 25 yards out from the bank, when it became clear that the fish had moved further out, possibly because of the bankside activity with 41 anglers in the star-studded field.

This was the first major match fished at the venue in 30 years and the Capital coarse angler said: “The Celtic Cup will be of similar size, 36 pegs. There were 41 last Sunday.

Dave Corcoran after a successful day fishing

“It will be colder then and I am pretty sure that it will be the pole and the waggler which will be the preferred option.”

Sportingly, Corcoran was pleased that a new face had finished on top of the podium and Alderdice was involved in an anxious wait to find out if he had taken the top prize.

The 45-year-old arrived at the water with no real expectation of a high place finish, but he ended up with the silverware.

International angler Derek Brady was fourth with 2kg 255gr and Bobby Marshall fifth with 2k 200gr, with another Scotland international, James Woodrow, sixth on 1kg 950gr.

Dave Corcoran considering his options at Strathclyde Park

Martin Greene was seventh with a haul of 1kg 725gr, George Glen was eighth with 1kg 700gr, Dunfermline-based Brindle the organiser, a Scotland cap and the chairman of the SFCA, ninth on 1kg 575gr with Danny O’Rourke completing the top ten with 1kg 400gr.

Interestingly, Alderdice was on peg 3 and fifth-placed Marshall on peg 1 with Glen on peg 4, and the Glasgow-based angler lifted the trophy in his first match for 28 years.

The venue had fished well in the build-up and hopes were high for some big weights, but the fish had not read the script.

The top rod said: “I really did not expect to win and hoped that I would not be embarrassed as it was the first match for me in 28 years. Yes, I pleasure fish in water around Scotland including Strathclyde Park, Loch Lomond, Loch Ken and Orchill (near Auchterarder), and I also fish for pike in Loch Lomond where I share a boat.

Brian Alderdice (with glasses) who won the national title

“I practiced twice in the week before and, because of the wind on the day, I fished my 16m pole between 10m and 11m.

“The fish wouldn't feed any shorter, which I would have liked, as they did in practice. It would have been easier to fish shorter, but I had to stick with it because that's where the fish were feeding.”

Alderdice fished dead pinkies, dead red maggots and hemp in with dark grounbait cupped in and he fished single and double maggot on the hook.

The Glaswegian even changed the size of the float during the five-hour match to beat the wind which increased during the later part. He took home the top prize of £105.

The electrician with electrical contractors, Arc-Tech (Scotland), did not think the weight in his net would be enough, despite stories of anglers struggling coming from people walking the bank, until near the end of the weigh-in.

He said: “I just plodded on with my tactics.”

The cash will be spent on buying some more equipment and he admitted: “Fishing is a bit of an obsession and, like most anglers, I spend too much money on it.”

Brindle, the organiser, said that anglers fed their pegs based on what they caught in practice when they were fishing in groups or two or three spread out along the bank.

He added: “When you put 41 anglers in a line all starting at the same time, on a venue which has not seen a match of that size for 30 years, the fishing is often a lot harder.”

Meanwhile, onto sea fishing and the Clyde and Western Region host an open shore pegged sweepstake and junior open shore competition on Sunday, August 25, in association with Tickers Tackle of Helensburgh and there will be three zones of 50 anglers with pre-booking strongly advised.

Fishing is on Greenock Esplanade from 13.00 to 18.00 and registration is between 11.00 and 13.00 at the Royal West of Scotland Amateur Boat Club, Esplanade, Greenock (PA16 7SE).

Anglers should note that this match is now three hooks and is also a Penn Plus league match where Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) rules apply with fish measured to a minimum size of 18cm and then released.

Lindsay Wilson, the event organiser, can be contacted on 07751 051782 after 19.30 and he stressed that there is no entry fee for juniors with a participating adult. There is also no size limit on the fish caught by young anglers.

The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host round nine of their summer league on Wednesday, August 28 after the forecast of strong winds caused the cancellation of the match last Wednesday. See their Facebook page for details.

Two reminders. The Scottish Ladies National Championship is on September 8 at The Lake of Menteith and entry forms are available and the RIO/Sage weekend is on at The Edinburgh Angling Centre at Granton Retail Park EH5 1PW on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Jim Fearn, a master instructor, will offer free casting lessons and he is joined by John Walker, a qualified instructor, and they will provide advice on all aspects of fly fishing.