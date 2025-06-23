Cormorant population growth causes concern

There are estimated to be over two million cormorants now, compared to around 50,000 in the 1970's, and that growth is causing concern among fishery owners and impacting on your fishing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fishing lawmakers appear to have taken note as the hungry birds hit local coastal and inland waters hard, and the growth has been noted across Europe.

Currently, cormorants are estimated to cost aquaculture and fisheries more than E350m a year, according to a report in the Angling Times, and indications are that the birds consume more than 274,000 tons of fish every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the scenes, organisations like the Angling Trust have been compiling data. Their head, Jamie Cook, revealed new proposals are set to be presented at a high level meeting later this year. They are, he said, a “hard-won step forward” and are “balanced, sensible and long overdue”.

A section of the Almond near Cramond

Cook told the newspaper that it has taken a great deal of work, including commissioning experts, to push this issue onto the agenda of key policy makers and a draft plan is due to be presented to the European Commission and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation in October.

If successful, it will be rolled out to European Governments for adoption and, basically, it recommends control to reduce cormorant numbers to sustainable levels to protect fish and biodiversity.

The draft was recently endorsed at a special conference in Brussels, attended by delegates from around 30 countries. Another step forward and good news for fishery owners and local anglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Fraser Thomson, chairman of West Lothian Angling Association, attended a meeting on the future of The Almond and said all relevant organisations were there.

He added: “Rome was not built in a day, but I am satisfied that the future of our river is being taken seriously.”

Thomson urged his members, and those who regularly fish the Almond, to follow the River Almond Action Group (RAAG) on social media and he aims to explore ideas with them for the potential of the water which flows from near Breich in West Lothian into the River Forth at Cramond.

Meanwhile, officials of Cramond Angling Club, who administer the lower stretch of the Almond from Newbridge downstream, urge anglers to give fish more time to recover before they are released in low water levels and warm weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman also revealed that during the recent warm weather, green weed built up on rocks because of the lack of water flushing the river, and this has made rocks extremely slippery. Anglers should therefore take care entering the water to prevent falls and potential injuries.

Bosses remind anglers that there is no Sunday fishing on Beat One, from the breakwater at Cramond Beach upstream to the Cramond Old Bridge. This includes the tidal area at Cramond and features mature woodland, fast funs and pools with salmon, sea trout/finnock and brown trout available.

The club also remind anglers that a catch and release police operates for all species.

Allandale Tarn are now open from 9am until 10.30pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday with Sunday hours from 9am to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Walker had a good day at Morton Fishings near Livingston with eight. His friend had seven and they were tempted by yellow owl and jelly tot FAB.

Bowden Springs near Linlithgow report that Gregor Crookston had three, best 3.5lb, on dries and J Cowan had one of 4lb in the bait pond on Powerbait.

Kevin McCabe had over 20 to the boat at Glencorse in The Pentland Hills on buzzer and orange daddy and, in East Lothian, Frazer Kerr (Kinross) had 11 on foam daddy and Ron McDonald (Haddington) also had 11 on grunter. Chris Kerr (Tranent) eight on hopper and buzzer.

Sea fishing now and Aquamarine Charters report “huge” mackerel are being caught in the Berwick area and they have regular trips out of Eyemouth. Ring 07860 804316 for updates. Leanne Taylor of Forth Sea Safaris is regular testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She confirmed that the popular fish have not yet arrived in numbers around their Burntisland base, but keen anglers can now book a slot for trips in July and August on their website https://www.forthseasafaris.co.uk or by ringing 01592 747280.

George Harris continued his run of form, winning the midweek retired members match run by St Serfs on Balmerino beach at a canter. He totalled 167 points with the runner-up on 79 points. Frank McFarlane had the longest fish at 35cm.

The Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) confirm that the Scottish Canal Championship is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 on the Forth and Clyde Canal between Wyndford and Dullatur. Fishing is between 11am and 4pm and, if you want to take part, see the SFCA Facebook page or ring organiser, Gus Brindle, on 07812 241816.

Meanwhile, Dougie Campbell won March Day 4 of the summer league organised by the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club at Orchill near Auchterarder with Shug Smith second with 23lb 3oz.

Elsewhere, Brian Dudgeon had over 40, small perch and roach and F1, plus a crucian and mirror carp, at Drumtassie Coarse Fishery near Blackridge.