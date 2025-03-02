Costello reached 150 caps for Great Britain and Scotland

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 06:07 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 10:08 BST

Edinburgh-born hockey player, Amy Costello, has achieved a career milestone.

The Scotland women's hockey team have confirmed that she has now gained her 150th combined cap, representing Scotland and Great Britain.

The Olympian, who played for Great Britain in Paris, achieved the milestone in the 2-0 victory over Canada in Chile on Saturday during the FIH Nations Cup.

A team spokesman said the 27-year-old was an incredible hockey player and leader both on and off the pitch and added: "Congratulations Amy on this amazing achievement."

Amy Costello (left) in training with Scotland at PeffermillAmy Costello (left) in training with Scotland at Peffermill


The highly-rated defender, who now plays her domestic hockey in the Dutch Women's Hoofdklasse for HGC, made her first appearance for Scotland at the EuroHockey Indoor Championships, Division Two, in January 2016.

A month later Costello made her first outdoor appearance for Scotland against South Africa and, since then, she has represented the Tartan Hearts in a hockey World League semi-final, the EuroHockey Championships, and the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Among her achievements is helping Scotland gain a gold medal in the 2019 EuroHockey Championships, Division Two, a result which saw them promoted to the top tier of European women's hockey.

Her Great Britain debut came in February 2018 and she has become a regular.

