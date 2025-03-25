Craigielaw crowned cup winners again as its Gifford glory for juniors

Craigielaw celebrate winning the East Lothian Winter League Cup for the third time in four years | Contributed

Third win in four years in men’s event as history is created in junior tournament

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigielaw are the East Lothian Winter League ‘Cup Kings’ once again while Gifford celebrated junior joy for the first time.

In Sunday’s men’s final at Kilspindie, Craigielaw beat Longniddry 4-1 to land the prize for the third time in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the top match, Angus Carrick and Guy Dalziel raced to five-hole lead after six holes against Craig Davidson and Lewis Cheetham.

Craigielaw celebrate winning the East Lothian Winter League Cup for the third time in four years | Contributed

But, in the match behind, Dominic McGlinchey and Neil Canavan were three up at the same stage against Kenny Glen and Marc Reid.

Kilspindie’s Scott Porteous and Kaylen Martin were one up after eight against David Nicholson and Mark Watt, with the other two matches all square early on.

By the 14th, the top two matches were settled - one in favour of each team - but Craigielaw had gained the upper hand elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McGarvey and Scott Cunningham won their game against Andy Brown and Ian Hazel by the 14th while, in the anchor match, Cameron Mukherjee and Kenny Ettie clinched another point for Craigielaw by beating Donald Reid and Richard Philios on the 16th green.

After turning their match around, Nicholson and Watt then added some icing to the cake when they also won on the 17th.

Though Craigielaw had been pipped by Gullane in this season’s league title battle, this triumph came hot on the heels of them also winning the Stroke-Play Tournament at Royal Musselburgh.

“The team are absolutely delighted to finish off the winter season winning the trophy once again,” said team captain Dalziel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifford’s winning team - Rory Burns, James Hamilton, Innes Logan and Murray Snodgrass - in the East Lothian Junior County Cup pictured with the club’s junior convenor, Shona Paton | Conributed

“The depth of the team has grown this year with the addition of talented young players such as Cameron Mukherjee, Alexander Yuill and Fraser Walters. It has been great having these players on our team.”

Meanwhile, Gifford’s glory day game at Longniddry as the nine-hole club beat Kilspindie in the final of the East Lothian Junior County Cup.

Receiving six strokes in the first match and four in the second, Gifford stormed into an early lead and went on to win by 9&7 over the double foursome.

The historic win was recorded by a team comprising Rory Burns, James Hamilton, Innes Logan and Murray Snodgrass, with the quartet delivering a day to cherish for the club’s junior convenor, Shona Paton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, eight different Gifford youngsters played in four matches en route to the title against strong sides from Royal Musselburgh, Longniddry, West Links Bass and Kilspindie.

“Many thanks to Longniddry for hosting the final, and to all players and convenors involved in the event ,” said East Lothian Junior League secretary David Warren.