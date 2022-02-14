Carlton breaking new ground in the European Cricket Championships
Carlton Cricket Club will break new ground next week competing in the European Cricket Championships in Malaga, Spain.
Carl qualified by winning the Scottish Twenty:20 title and will play opposition from Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Romania and Turkey. Action on a T:10 basis starts on February 21, and can be watched on the European Cricket Network You Tube Channel, or Premier Sports.
Ali Evans captains the squad, coached by his fellow Scotland cap Steve Gilmour, while former rugby internationalist Hugo Southwell is in the travelling party.
Pictured after clinching the Scottish title are, back, Shiv Gupta, Arun Pillai, Ruaridh McIntyre, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Tom Simpson and Angus Beattie and, front, Ali Shah, Umair Mohammed, Ali Evans, Shujaa Khan, Rory Allardice and Murray Whitaker.
For the European adventure all except McIntyre, Allardice and Simpson travel. with Harry Simpson and Rory McCann coming into a squad managed by John Beattie.