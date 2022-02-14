Carlton breaking new ground in the European Cricket Championships

Pictured after clinching the Scottish title are Carlton cricket club's, back Shiv Gupta, Arun Pillai, Ruaridh McIntyre, Fraser Burnett, Hugo Southwell, Tom Simpson, Angus Beattie.. Front: Ali Shah, Umair Mohammed, Ali Evans, Shujaa Khan, Rory Allardice, Murray Whitaker.

Carl qualified by winning the Scottish Twenty:20 title and will play opposition from Italy, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Romania and Turkey. Action on a T:10 basis starts on February 21, and can be watched on the European Cricket Network You Tube Channel, or Premier Sports.

Ali Evans captains the squad, coached by his fellow Scotland cap Steve Gilmour, while former rugby internationalist Hugo Southwell is in the travelling party.

