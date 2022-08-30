Cricket: Linlithgow avoid relegation despite final day defeat
Linlithgow secured their survival in the Eastern Championship for season 2023 on Saturday, despite losing heavily at Boghall in their final game.
Linlithgow skipper Grant Raven won the toss and asked Galashiels to bat first on an uncharacteristically damp, soft pitch in Linlithgow.
Gala made 210 runs for the loss of 8 wickets from their 50 overs. The pick of the bowlers for the home side was Gordon Allan with 2 wickets for 24 runs from 8 overs. Linlithgow knew before the match that a single point would mean they would avoid relegation. The first wicket and with it the valuable point they needed was taken by Andrew Wallace in the 12th over of the innings.
In the second innings Linlithgow’s batsmen were blown away by some excellent bowling by the visitors opening bowlers, who took 9 wickets between them. The home side were bowled all out for just 81 in 27 overs.
Rory Saunders batted nicely and made his season high score of 47. However only two other batsmen made it into double figures.
Galashiels won the match by 129 runs and won the league for the second year in succession. Linlithgow 1st XI will continue to play in the Eastern Championship for season 2023.
Linlithgow’s second team travelled to St Boswells, who batted first and scored 250 for the loss of 5 wickets in their 40 overs, with Christopher Ronalson taking 4 wickets for 20 runs from 8 overs. In reply, Linlithgow were bowled out for 225 runs in 37 overs, losing narrowly by 25 runs on the final day of the season.
Linlithgow 2’s secured the 5 losing bonus points needed to stay in East League Division 4 next season.