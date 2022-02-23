European Cricket League: Carlton at the double in Malaga

Their one win on Monday and two on Tuesday were added to by victories over Brescia from Italy and Zeytinburnu Zafer from Turkey on day three.

It means they have won five out of five in Group C ahead of the play-offs today and tomorrow.

After the play-off phase the eventual Group C winners will progress to Finals Week and return to Spain between March 14 and 18.

Cricket

Yesterday in the T10 event at the Cartama Cricket Oval, two wickets apiece from captain Ally Evans, Shiv Gupta, Umair Mohammed and Angus Beattie and then 29 runs from Ali Shah saw them home versus Brescia.