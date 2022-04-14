Gavin Main stars as Scotland beat Papua New Guinea for the second time

Gavin Main was in top form for Scotland

The Scots ran out comfortable 123-run victors after posting a solid target of 287 for five.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Coetzer led the way with the bat as he notched 74 runs, while Richie Berrington chalked up 56. Dylan Budge and Michael Leask were 46 and 50 not out respectively at the end of the 50 overs.

Main stopped Papua New Guinea making any headway in their chase by taking five wickets as they were halted on 164 runs in the 37th over.