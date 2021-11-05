Heavy defeat by India part of Scotland’s cricket development, says Kyle Coetzer

Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer bats during the Twenty20 World Cup defeat by India in Dubai,. Picture: Aijaz Rahi/AP

India's hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals remain out of their hands, but they gave their net run-rate a shot in the arm by blowing away Scotland for 85 and then overhauling the target in just 6.3 overs in Dubai.

KL Rahul pummelled six fours and three sixes as he went to his half-century off only 18 deliveries, before holing out off the very next ball, on a day where the gulf in quality between the two sides was apparent.

It was a fourth successive Super 12s defeat for Scotland, who have exceeded expectations just by reaching this stage, but Coetzer remained level-headed and pointed out a setback like this was inevitable at some stage.

Coetzer said: "This result didn't go the way we wanted but we have to go through days like this to see better days further down the road. It's very important for our guys to experience that, see the high class that was on show.

"We were certainly not at the races ourselves, but I think they forced us to not be at the races. I'm still extremely proud of the guys but we've got a lot of learning to do and we have to go through days like this to improve.

"We were always going to be up against it. But we'll just go from strength to strength after this.

"We have to be bold and brave to keep moving this group of players."

Jasprit Bumrah became India's leading T20 wicket-taker but it was fellow quick Mohammed Shami and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja who were chiefly responsible for Scotland subsiding in 17.4 overs as they each took three for 15.

This was the first-ever T20 between the sides and while George Munsey (24) and Michael Leask (21) flickered briefly, seven of Scotland's batters fell for scores between nought and two.