Interview: Peet brothers are thriving in Grange’s young team

One of the highlights of Mazars Grange’s successful season to date has been the promotion of young talent into the first XI – and that is set to continue in the second half of the summer.

Already this term the likes of Patrick Ritchie, Tom Mackintosh, Jamie Cairns, Robert Edwards, Andrew Appleton, Scott Blain and the Peet brothers – Charlie and Freddie – have been involved in Preston Mommsen’s first team at various stages in different competitions.

Last weekend the club’s under-15 team won the Vitality T20 national event, so the conveyor belt of talent is as strong as ever.

And last night was a big occasion for the Peet family when Charlie and Freddie played together in the first XI for the first time in the Masterton Trophy match against Stewart’s Melville.

“We have been around the Grange club for many years because of our dad Nick, he used to play there and then he started to coach the juniors so we got involved then and have not really looked back,” 15-year-old Charlie, who has just finished third year at Stewart’s Melville College, said.

“I have been lucky enough to be involved in two Premier Division matches so far this season against Corstorphine and Stewart’s Melville and it is quite an easy team to come into with so many good players around you.”

Freddie, 16, has played in three Masterton matches against RH Corstorphine, Carlton and Stewart’s Melville and with the school holidays now beginning is likely to feature in the top team again at some stage in the next couple of months.

He has just finished fourth year at Stewart’s Melville and stated: “At Grange the coaching structure headed up by John Blain is so strong and there are a number of current and former Scotland players you can turn to for advice.

“It is a big step up, but I managed to get a Pakistan international [Corstorphine’s Hammad Azam] out in the Masterton so that gave me confidence and I am excited for the rest of the summer.”

Having both earned age-grade caps for Scotland and been at the same school and club as they have grown up, the brothers are used to playing in the same team.

And in years to come expect to see a lot more of left arm spinner Charlie and right arm seamer Freddie in the Grange ranks.

This weekend the CSL Eastern Premier Division leaders have two big matches with a trip to Aberdeenshire on Saturday and then a home Citylets Scottish Cup last eight tie with RH Corstorphine on Sunday.

Charlie is set to be in the first XI for the journey north tomorrow, though the exact Grange team is still to be finalised.

Meanwhile, bowler Alex Knapman is enjoying getting a run of games with second placed Heriot’s and wants to help the Goldenacre men keep up the pressure on Grange

They make the trip to RH Corstorphine tomorrow and 23-year-old Knapman is on a high having taken five wickets for the MCC against Scotland under-19 earlier in the week.

“I am now in my third season at Heriot’s and it has been great getting a run of first team games of late,” the former Dollar Academy pupil said.

“There is a great team spirit at the club and you can learn a lot from the likes of Hayes van der Berg, Peter Ross and others. I am enjoying my cricket and it looks like being a great second half to the summer.”

South African van der Berg skippers Heriot’s this weekend with Keith Morton unavailable.

Carlton have Chayank Gosain back along with Rory McCann and Fraser Boyd as they take on bottom side Glenrothes at Grange Loan.

Dewald Nel is back for Watsonians as they host Forfarshire while skipper Greg Ruthven and Kyle McCallum return to the Stewart’s Melville ranks ahead of a home clash with Arbroath.