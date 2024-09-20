Dunbar United boss Kevin Haynes has been frustrated by their start

Converting chances into goals has been Dunbar’s issue so far this season

The Seasiders’ profligacy in front of goal has had boss Kevin Haynes, a former striker himself, tearing his hair out.

Dunbar secured their best-ever finish in the East of Scotland Premier Division last season as they ended the campaign in fourth spot, but so far they’ve won just one of their opening seven league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a difficult one because other than the Musselburgh game, I don’t think there has been a game that we deserved to lose,” said Haynes. “We are playing well and creating loads and loads of chances, which is difficult for me, because I’d probably prefer us to be playing garbage and knowing what to fix.

“If we weren’t playing well, we could change shape or fix patterns of play or change personnel, but there’s nothing obvious that we need to fix. It’s hard to put your finger on what will make that wee difference. We are playing well; we’re passing the ball well and we just don’t have a young Kevin Haynes to stick them into the back of the net.

“It’s collectively that we aren’t scoring goals, it’s not just individually towards one person. There have been multiple opportunities at set pieces when we’ve just not been sticking them away, whether it be centre halves or full backs. There are creative midfielders that had 20+ goal contributions last year and they are toiling this year.

“We just seem to be stuttering a wee bit just now. The whole of last season we only had two fixtures in which we didn’t score and in the last three games we haven’t scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be pretty soon that we’ll have completed a third of the season. It’s not worrying, but it’s concerning that we aren’t picking up points that our performances probably deserve.”

Haynes has brought in Paul Currie this week to add more experience to his side. The 39-year-old recently left Preston Athletic where he was player-manager and Haynes is hoping Currie will “manage” his side on the park.

“Paul’s been brought in because of the experience that he holds,” said Haynes. “I feel we are in a bit of a sticky spell, and I feel people who have worn these shoes before are more likely to help us. His experience and the job he has previously done; he’s been a manager, I’m looking for him to manage the team on the pitch and bring that valued experience he’s got to the squad.

“We are relatively young and we know that Paul can bring that valued experience and help the other experienced guys in the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunbar host Luncarty at New Countess Park tomorrow ahead of their Scottish Gas first round tie at home to Bo’ness Athletic next weekend.

Haynes added: “I’ve not thought about next week. You need confidence being high prior to a big game, certainly against tough opposition.

“Without putting too much pressure on the players, we need to win more games. We need to stand up and be a group, they need to be a team. Collectively they need to be pulling the same way together and fighting for each other.”