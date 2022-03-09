Masterton Trophy: Morton, Penicuik and Linlithgow added for 2022 season

Carlton captain Ali Evans and his team celebrate Masterton Trophy glory in 2021

In 2021, the East of Scotland Cricket Association (ESCA) T20 tournament included eight clubs – eventual winners Carlton, Grange, RH Corstorphine, Edinburgh Accies, Watsonians, Heriot’s Stewart’s Melville and Edinburgh.

The three others have now been brough in meaning 11 clubs will battle it out for the famous local trophy and to represent the East at national T20 finals day.

Morton and Penicuik will be looking to cause some upsets in Group 1 against Carlton, Grange, RH Corstorphine and Edinburgh Accies while Linlithgow will try and ruffle a few feathers in Group 2 versus Watsonians, Heriot’s Stewart’s Melville and Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, usually played on midweek evenings, is set to get underway with two group fixtures on Tuesday, May 17.