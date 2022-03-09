Masterton Trophy: Morton, Penicuik and Linlithgow added for 2022 season
Morton, Penicuik and Linlithgow have been added to an extended Masterton Trophy local cricket event for the 2022 season.
In 2021, the East of Scotland Cricket Association (ESCA) T20 tournament included eight clubs – eventual winners Carlton, Grange, RH Corstorphine, Edinburgh Accies, Watsonians, Heriot’s Stewart’s Melville and Edinburgh.
The three others have now been brough in meaning 11 clubs will battle it out for the famous local trophy and to represent the East at national T20 finals day.
Morton and Penicuik will be looking to cause some upsets in Group 1 against Carlton, Grange, RH Corstorphine and Edinburgh Accies while Linlithgow will try and ruffle a few feathers in Group 2 versus Watsonians, Heriot’s Stewart’s Melville and Edinburgh.
The event, usually played on midweek evenings, is set to get underway with two group fixtures on Tuesday, May 17.
The top two from each group eventually progresses to the semi-finals with the final set for mid-July.