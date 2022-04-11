Racism in Scottish cricket: Confidential survey is launched

The anonymous consultation will give more people the chance to contribute to the review and will only be looked at by the team at Plan4Sport.

It will help the review team understand people's experiences and shape a high-level report about anything that may need to change to address racism, inequalities and discrimination.

The survey is part of a wider consultation exercise currently being undertaken by Plan4Sport in the wake of former Scotland players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh alleging the governing body overseeing the sport in the country was "institutionally racist".

Plan4Sport managing director Louise Tideswell said: "This survey will give anyone connected to cricket in Scotland the opportunity to share their views and experiences on racism, inequalities and discrimination, as well the solutions needed to take the game forward and shape an inclusive, diverse and welcoming sport for everyone in the future.

"Your input is vital to this work and to the future of the sport."

All the information from the survey will be collated anonymously and the review team will ensure that individuals will not be in any way identifiable. No names or contact details are asked for at any part of the survey.

It will be made available in alternative languages including Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and Gaelic as well as in hard copy and alternative formats.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: "I hope the anonymous nature of this survey encourages more people who have experienced racism, inequalities or discrimination to engage with this review."

