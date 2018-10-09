Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Rugby club closes / District triumph for East under-16 hockey girls

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week includes: a venerable rugby club in Edinburgh closes its doors; celebration for East Linton curlers; Poppyscotland cycle; Craigmillar Park bowling, and Priestfield tennis; medal spree for badminton evergreen Christine, while young shuttle ace Lauren prepares for a sky dive as she nets new sponsorship. Also, district triumph for East under-16 hockey girls, and orienteering triumph for mountain biker Jon.

To feature contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475. Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.