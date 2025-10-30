Deer Park Golf & Country Club Tees Up Championship-Quality Golf All Year Round

Deer Park Golf & Country Club

West Lothian’s premier golf and leisure destination, Deer Park Golf & Country Club, is investing in its championship golf course with significant winter course care and maintenance.

Deer Park Golf & Country Club, is proving that championship golf doesn’t stop when the clocks go back. With a significant investment in winter course care and maintenance, Deer Park is offering golfers the chance to enjoy superb playing conditions 365 days a year, ensuring the course remains in peak form, whatever the weather.

The club’s recent programme of works includes extensive micro-coring, verti-draining, and topdressing of greens and pitching areas, along with re-shaped bunkers, tree maintenance and improved course drainage. These investments are part of a long-term commitment to enhance playability, presentation, and sustainability, creating a course that performs beautifully through all seasons.

With fewer crowds, crisp air, and the unique lighting of the winter months, Deer Park offers a distinctive playing experience that appeals to flexible workers, retired golfers, and visiting players alike. The prestigious clubhouse is open seven days a week and ready to welcome members and guests for pre- or post-round refreshments. Golfers can enjoy 18 holes on the championship course for just £25 until March 2026, providing superb value and an opportunity to enjoy the full greens experience and keep the game sharp all year round.

Significant investment in winter course care and maintenance at Deer Park.

Iain Stoddard, PGA leading professional at Deer Park, said: “Thanks to significant investment and the team’s hard work, the course is in excellent condition. The putting greens are rolling beautifully and the fairways are firm and consistent, ideal for anyone that wants to keep their game strong over the winter months. It’s great to see so many golfers making the most of the fantastic value and year-round play available here at Deer Park.”

Mark Campbell, Head Greenkeeper at Deer Park, said: “This winter’s programme is all about elevating the course’s condition and playability. Our team is fully committed to ensuring Deer Park remains in perfect shape throughout the year, with much of the work already underway. We appreciate the continued support of our members and visitors, and look forward to delivering a course we can all continue to be proud of.”

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to give the gift of golf and Deer Park memberships, including junior, senior and full options, provide year-round access to championship-standard play with a welcoming club community and a host of leisure and dining facilities.