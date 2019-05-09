Disability Scottish Open at The Renaissance

The first of two new events for golfers with disability is to run alongside the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian in July.

The 36-hole EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) Scottish Open will see ten players with disability tackle the same course on the Saturday and Sunday as some of the world’s top golfers, when they compete in the Rolex Series event.

The event has been launched as part of the European Tour’s drive for inclusivity in golf, with a similar challenge facing eight players in the 36-hole EDGA Dubai Finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November.

Scoring for both tournaments will feature on the European Tour’s website and App, while television coverage of both contests will form part of the world feed broadcast, and the winner in East Lothian will also take part in the main prize-giving ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“As golf’s global Tour, our core values are innovation and inclusivity and these two tournaments fit perfectly into both of those genres, as well as illustrating once again the unique health benefits our sport offers everyone,” said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley, speaking at Hillside ahead of the Betfred British Masters.

“But this is just the start. We look forward to working with EDGA over the coming months and years as we build towards our aspirational goal of a ‘Golfers with Disability World Tour’ by 2021.”