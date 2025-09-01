Douglas edged Murray to take third Balerno title
The self-employed window cleaner moved 14-5 ahead after 13 ends in gusty conditions and after a heavy rain shower at the start, but Tom, the defending champion, rallied, levelling at 17-17.
His fightback started with a single at the 14th. He lost the 15th to a single then won five of the six ends between the 16th and 21st ends with scores of 1, 3, 4, 1, 2
The semi-retired gardener, seeking his fourth title, then edged 19-17 ahead with singles at the 22nd and 23 rd ends.
Robert kept his cool and took the next end with a four on a measure to add the 2025 title to previous wins in 2013 and 2021.