Drumtassie coarse fishing temporarily closed and news of fly and sea fishing

Bosses of Drumtassie Coarse Fishery near Blackridge are unsure when it will re-open after damage to the road leading to the car park.

A burst water pipe is understood to have caused the problem and the recently-built canal designed for pole fishing has been flooded.

Chanelle Maver, the fishery manager, hopes to re-open in a week but said: “A water pipe has burst and ripped up the road into the fishery and, unfortunately, the new canal has been flooded.”

Ms Maver added: “Scottish Water are going to do their best to get this sorted out as soon as possible but I have not got an exact day when we will be open as it is not safe for anyone to be fishing.”

Drumtassie Coarse Fishery

The coarse fishing pond is less than a mile away from the popular trout fishery which is not affected. However, the new brown trout pond is adjacent to the coarse fishery and also uses the same car park.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Bank Fishing Team are holding a fund-raiser at Burnhouse Lochan Fishery near Bonnybridge on Saturday, October 5, to raise cash towards the international at Ellerdine Lakes near Telford later this year.

John Donaldson from East Lothian is in the team and he confirmed that there are prizes for the winner and three two runners-up plus spot prizes.

Burnhouse owner, Maisy May, is hosting a lunch, and they are pretty spectacular, and 24 places are available at £40 each. A £20 deposit secures a place.

Those interested should contact Burnhouse or any members of the team. Contact numbers are Burnhosue 07889 603160 or John Donaldson on 0770 442 6751.

Meanwhile, Barry McEwan (Port Seton), who represented Scotland in the world championships last year, hooked into 12 fish for 245cm to win round nine of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League.

James Ogilvie, the club secretary, from Haddington was runner-up with eight fish for 199cm with Neil Anderson (North Berwick) third on nine fish for 196cm.

Graham Meadows (St Boswells) was fourth with seven fish and Chris Empson (Dunbar) fifth on five fish with Alan Brown, the club chairman from West Barns, sixth with two fish.

McEwan won the heaviest bag prize with Empson, also a Scotland international, taking the longest fish prize with a specimen of 34cm.

The final round is in two weeks at a venue to be decided. See the club's Facebook page for details.